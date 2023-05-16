Implantica announces that RefluxStop™ results were presented at the DDW Conference in Chicago

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that Dr. med. Zehetner, Prof. (USC) from Switzerland, presented Klinik Beau-Site's RefluxStop™ results at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 6-9 May, in Chicago, U.S., the world's premier meeting for gastrointestinal professionals

Dr. med. Jörg Zehetner, Prof. (USC), surgeon at the Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site Bern, Switzerland, highlighted the unique advantages of the RefluxStop™ therapy in the reflux patient population that have Ineffective Esophageal Motility (IEM), a disorder that often causes swallowing difficulties and pain, a patient group which does not have any optimal treatment options today. Encircling the food passageway as in existing treatments often worsen these patients' swallowing difficulties and Dr. Zehetner sees RefluxStop™ as a potential major breakthrough for these patients.

Despite the IEM condition in this group of 20 patients, all patients are showing complete resolution or significant improvement of reflux symptoms.

"These initial positive outcomes seen in patients with poor esophageal motility using RefluxStop™ may position the procedure as a truly viable surgical solution for this patient population which currently has limited options," said Prof. Zehetner.

"We thank Prof. Zehetner for his commitment to the advancement of the surgical options and improved outcomes for patients with acid reflux. Support from key opinion leaders and clinical data are crucial for Implantica as we work to obtain reimbursement across Europe. The surgical community has come a long way in understanding the significant advantages of RefluxStop™ and we are thrilled and humbled to see continued adoption and excellent patient outcomes of RefluxStop™," says Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

"Implantica is also proud to announce that we have started our marketing process in the U.S. preparing the ground for the future U.S. approval. RefluxStop's novel and unique mechanism of action corrects the body's natural anatomical physiology, and it is incredible how well our body performs once the original physiology is restored and maintained."

About ImplanticaImplantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™'s mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

