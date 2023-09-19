Implantica announces two independent scientific presentations on RefluxStop™ from the 2023 Annual ISDE conference

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, was honored to see multiple independent scientific podium presentations on RefluxStop™, an innovative procedure for the treatment of acid reflux, showcased at the 2023 International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus (ISDE) meeting in Toronto, Canada.

The presentations covering RefluxStop™ safety and efficacy real-world data on 85 patients and an overview of the RefluxStop™ procedure were featured as part of this year's ISDE scientific program, on September 8th, 2023.

Prof. Sebastian Schoppmann , Chairman of the Board at the European Foregut Society (EFS), Professor of Surgery, Head of Upper-GI-Service and Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Surgery, General Hospital Vienna, University of Medicine Vienna, Austria , presented on : RefluxStop - a novel device to address Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in the context of esophageal hypomotility

Priv.-Doz. Dr. med. Thorsten Lehmann , specialist in general surgery and visceral surgery, Klinikum Friedrichshafen Gmbh, Germany , presented on: Retrospective chart review of 85 patients undergoing the RefluxStop Procedure to Manage Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: Safety and Efficacy



"At Implantica, we are delighted to see that such respected surgeons and leaders in the reflux world are seeing great patient outcomes from the RefluxStop™ therapy. We appreciate that they are making invaluable efforts to share their experience with other medical experts. We are honored to see the momentum building about the RefluxStop™ procedure in the surgical community, and this independent research work is essential to ensure that the RefluxStop treatment reaches the patients. Once again, we congratulate Prof. Schoppmann and Dr. Lehmann for their distinguished leadership in the field of acid reflux," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About ImplanticaImplantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

