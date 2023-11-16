Implantica's RefluxStop™ health economic research, showing superior cost-effectiveness, has received top-recognition at

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, presented an abstract on cost-effectiveness analysis in Sweden, which was recognized among the Top 5% Posters category for its high scientific quality at the ISPOR Europe conference 2023 (International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The in-depth and comprehensive health economic analyses in Sweden and Switzerland including four successful abstracts demonstrates that RefluxStop™ is more cost-effective against existing treatment options. The Quality-of-Life analysis of GERD patients clearly showed that surgical management of GERD leads to a better Quality-of-Life than disease management through medication. The systematic review of the costs of GERD demonstrated that over a lifetime, direct costs are shown to be higher for medical management than surgical options.

ISPOR is globally recognized as the leading scientific and educational organization for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its use in the healthcare decision-making process. It's an ideal venue to share new data with the global health economics and scientific community, including Health Technology Assessment (HTA), Payers, and reimbursement experts and influencers.

"That RefluxStop™ has proven to be the most cost-effective treatment for acid reflux sufferers, and that our research (originally developed by University of York's Health Economics Consortium) has been validated to be top of the line high quality research, is a milestone achievement for Implantica. It's a huge external validation of RefluxStop's potential to save costs for the healthcare systems across Europe that currently are under substantial financial pressure. Economic efficiency is a critical consideration in the reimbursement decision-making process for innovative medical technology. To present such impactful economic data and be selected in the "Top 5% poster category" at ISPOR is a true honor for Implantica. We believe RefluxStop™ will transform care management of GERD and patient outcomes across the globe, and the presented economic impact data this year at ISPOR will play an important role when targeting to conquer the world of acid reflux treatment," says Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

