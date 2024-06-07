Incoming orders at HEIDELBERG recover thanks to successful drupa – short-time working to end in June

Dr. David Schmedding, Head of Sales and Marketing at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and Board Member for Sales and Service with effect from July, at the presentation of the cooperation with Canon at drupa

Dr. David Schmedding, Head of Sales and Marketing at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and Board Member for Sales and Service with effect from July, at the presentation of the cooperation with Canon at drupa - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Customers from around the world visited HEIDELBERG stand

Packed shows covered full range of solutions

Integrated offset and digital technologies becoming increasingly important

International sales contracts underline success of trade show participation

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is very pleased with its showing at the drupa trade fair in Düsseldorf. The company’s stand attracted a great deal of interest from customers around the world, who also invested in the innovations on show. The large number of orders placed during the event has led to a recovery in incoming orders at HEIDELBERG at the start of financial year 2024/2025 and, consequently, to higher capacity utilization in production. Short time working at the German sites will end as early as June 2024.

“Our drupa team won over customers with a fabulous stand and future-proof innovations. The positive spirit among customers and staff alike was simply mind-blowing,” says a delighted Dr. David Schmedding, Head of Sales and Marketing at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and Board Member for Sales and Service with effect from July 1. “HEIDELBERG is a true partner of the printing and packaging industry. The large number of orders placed across all technologies during the trade show emphasizes our customers’ trust in the company as a leading system provider,” he adds.

Daily presentations focused on numerous innovations in commercial and packaging printing, demonstrating how customers can use state-of-the-art technologies to harness and develop their business potential to optimum effect. “We offer the entire spectrum – from toner to inkjet and from offset to flexo printing – all controlled from a common Prinect workflow,” continues Schmedding.

The company is aiming to use the collaboration with Canon that was announced at drupa to leverage its growth potential in inkjet printing. Orders in the mid-double-digit range have already been placed for the new Jetfire 50 inkjet system from HEIDELBERG. The main purpose of the newly unveiled product portfolio is to address the growing demand in the commercial printing sector for industrial production based on inkjet technology. With the Gallus Labelfire and the Gallus One for label printing, HEIDELBERG has already proved it can provide successful inkjet solutions for industrial applications.

HEIDELBERG also used drupa to showcase end-to-end solutions based on a single system supporting both offset and digital printing. This capability ensures maximum flexibility and cost-effectiveness, especially in the commercial sector. By combining its offset and digital printing expertise in this way, the company will provide customers a hybrid solution for optimum cost-effectiveness in the future.

In the packaging segment, HEIDELBERG will expand the range of applications for the new Boardmaster inline flexographic web printing machine to include the area of flexible paper (flexible paper packaging). Due to the growing global demand for sustainable, cost-effective, recyclable, or compostable packaging, the “Flexible Paper” area will develop positively.

Jetfire 50 for Schellenberg Group in Switzerland

The first Jetfire 50 ordered from HEIDELEBRG is heading for Switzerland. The Schellenberg Group is investing in inkjet technology for commercial printing.

Versafire LV for Solo Druck in Germany

Solo Druck in Cologne has invested in a Versafire LV digital printing system. The decisive factors that led to it choosing HEIDELBERG were the system’s exceptional print quality and seamless control via the Prinect workflow.

15 Speedmaster CX presses for Zhengzhou Shengda in China

The Zhengzhou Shengda Group, China’s leading online print shop, has ordered 15 Speedmaster CX presses (70 x 100 format).

Speedmaster XL 106 for Aumüller Druck in Germany

Aumüller Druck is investing in the latest generation of the Speedmaster XL 106, which boasts Plate to Unit technology and a speed of 21,000 sheets per hour.

Speedmaster XL 75 and CX 75 printing units for Thung Hua Sinn in Thailand

Thung Hua Sinn, one of Thailand’s leading sheet label manufacturers, has ordered a total of 38 printing units for Speedmaster XL 75 and CX 75 presses.

Boardmaster for Southern Champion Tray in the USA

Southern Champion Tray has taken the decision to purchase the new Boardmaster inline flexographic web printing system from HEIDELBERG.

