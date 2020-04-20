COMUNICADO: Infosys: 37.8% Growth in Digital Portfolio Leads to Strong 9.8% Growth in FY 20 (2)

-- "Thank you. For employing great people at Infosys. For above and beyond service. And, for a long and prosperous relationship. Not all of our partners were able to get their teams fully up and running. With great pride, I was able to tell the leadership team that Infosys is fully operational for us. Thank you! May Infosys and India weather this storm well and emerge stronger", Head of US Operations at a global financial services firm. -- "Your team has supported a historic shift of office-based employees to work-from-home-status in record time here in the US. The planning, execution and subsequent experience of our staff in the new work modality has been outstanding. The CEO and our board have recognized the incredible efforts that have taken place from the IT teams", CIO of a leading healthcare company. -- Reckitt Benckiser (RB), a FTSE 100 company, has renewed its partnership with Infosys to reimagine its infrastructure and application operations. As part of this engagement, Infosys will bring in advanced AI and Automation to build a Cognitive First IT Enterprise at Reckitt Benckiser, offering a seamless digital experience for its enterprise users. -- E.ON has awarded Infosys a multi-year engagement to run and transform its future workplace services. Infosys would transition the workplace services for the E.ON group from the existing incumbent and then continue to transform and operate it till 2025. This expands the strategic partnership between E.ON and Infosys and builds upon the existing contract which Infosys has with E.ON's subsidiary innogy. Infosys would leverage its Digital Innovation Center in Düsseldorf, Germany, to deliver services for this engagement. -- Infosys has been selected by Siemens to deploy Wingspan, Infosys' Digital Learning and Talent Transformation Platform. The company-wide deployment of next generation, talent transformation platform will enhance learning experience for 385,000 Siemens employees. -- Infosys entered a long-term strategic partnership with GE Appliance, a Haier company, to effectively streamline IT operations. As a part of this alliance, Infosys will assist GE Appliances to accelerate their digital and workplace transformation through automation-driven managed IT services support across global command centres, service desks, end-user computing, IT infrastructure, and applications. -- A large CPG company selected Infosys to accelerate the transformation of the company's digital technology capabilities and optimize costs. In addition to being the strategic transformation partner Infosys will also provide end-to-end support for enabling integrated operations across Applications, Infrastructure and Cybersecurity.

-- Infosys was positioned as a leader in IDC MarketScape: North American Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems Strategic Consultants and Systems Integrators 2020 Vendor Assessment -- Positioned as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business and Industrial IoT Consulting and Systems Integration Services 2020 Vendor Assessment -- Recognized as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business and Industrial IoT Engineering and Managed Services 2020 Vendor Assessment -- Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Payment Platforms 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment -- Ranked as a leader in NelsonHall NEAT for Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services -- Ranked as a leader in NelsonHall NEAT for Digital Manufacturing Services -- Infosys BPM has been recognized with the elite international award- Brandon Hall Human Capital Excellence Awards, 2019 under three diverse categories. -- Infosys BPM has won the Best Practices in CSR Awards 2020 for the Skill Development Initiative of IBPM at 6th International Conference of Corporate Social Responsibility by Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

