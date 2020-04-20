COMUNICADO: Infosys: 37.8% Growth in Digital Portfolio Leads to Strong 9.8% Growth in FY 20 (3)

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries --- Audited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as at: ---

(Dollars in millions except equity share data) --- March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 --- ASSETS --- Current assets --- Cash and cash equivalents 2,465 2,829 --- Current investments 615 958 --- Trade receivables 2,443 2,144 --- Unbilled revenue 941 777 --- Prepayments and other current assets 739 827 --- Income tax assets 1 61 --- Derivative financial instruments 8 48 --- Total current assets 7,212 7,644 --- Non-current assets --- Property, plant and equipment 1,810 1,931 --- Right-of-use assets(B3) 551 - --- Goodwill 699 512 --- Intangible assets 251 100 --- Non-current investments 547 670 --- Deferred income tax assets 231 199 --- Income tax assets 711 914 --- Other non-current assets 248 282 --- Total non-current assets 5,048 4,608 --- Total assets 12,260 12,252 --- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY --- Current liabilities --- Trade payables 377 239 --- Lease liabilities(B3) 82 - --- Derivative financial instruments 65 2 --- Current income tax liabilities 197 227 --- Client deposits 2 4 --- Unearned revenue 395 406 --- Employee benefit obligations 242 234 --- Provisions 76 83 --- Other current liabilities 1,321 1,498 --- Total current liabilities 2,757 2,693 --- Non-current liabilities --- Lease liabilities(B3) 530 - --- Deferred income tax liabilities 128 98 --- Employee benefit obligations 5 6 --- Other non-current liabilities 139 55 --- Total liabilities 3,559 2,852 --- Equity --- Share capital- `5 ($0.16) par value 4,800,000, 20 Abr. (4,800,000,000) - equity shares authorized, issued and outstanding 4,240,753,210 (4,335,954,462) equity shares fully paid up, net of 18,239,356 (20,324,982) treasury shares as at March 31, 2020 (March 31, 2019) 332 339 --- Share premium 305 277 --- Retained earnings 11,014 11,248 --- Cash flow hedge reserve (2) 3 --- Other reserves 594 384 --- Capital redemption reserve 17 10 --- Other components of equity (3,614) (2,870) --- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 8,646 9,391 Non-controlling interests 55 9 --- Total equity 8,701 9,400 --- Total liabilities and equity 12,260 12,252 ---

