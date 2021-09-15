Infosys and SAP Collaborate to Provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for clients. Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the RISE with SAP offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value realization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all by leveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part of Infosys Cobalt.

During SAPPHIRE NOW 2021, Infosys was announced among three partners for BPI. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will put BPI at the center of its process transformation offerings, leverage its proven accelerators and methodologies, and its innovative use cases on Live Enterprise Suite to meet the process transformation requirements for clients on an ongoing basis.

With BPTaaS, businesses can benefit from in-depth process analysis during transformation and can benchmark against industry peers to identify potential areas for improvement. They can also improve process governance by gaining better visibility in operations and identifying instances of process deviations so that corrective actions can be initiated in time. Businesses can achieve this by opting for BPTaaS thereby, outsourcing their process transformation to experts who will continuously and incrementally improve the effectiveness of their processes, driving down cost, and delivering ever-increasing value to their stakeholders.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Enterprise Application Services, Infosys said, "As we navigate through Cloud, BPI becomes an essential component of the transformation journey for enterprises. We are delighted to work with SAP in bringing the best-in-class offering to clients for enhancing their process efficiencies. By harnessing our Cobalt portfolio, we look forward to improving the inefficient business processes that become an impediment to enterprises' transformation journey. Given our strong relationship with SAP, we will continue to deliver value and innovative solutions to our clients."

Rouven Morato, General Manager, Business Process Intelligence, SAP commented, "The value of BPI extends beyond IT and actually impacts how businesses operate. Our blended expertise with Infosys, will enable enterprises to accelerate their digitization journey and scale their businesses globally."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg