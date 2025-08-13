Infosys and Telstra Announce Joint Venture in Australia (2)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Accelerating AI-powered Cloud & Digital transformation for Australian enterprises

BENGALURU, India and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the formation of a joint venture with Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company. Accelerating Infosys' strategy to help clients navigate their AI journey, this collaboration will propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses.

Infosys will acquire 75% of the shareholding in Versent Group1, Australia's leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Group, that delivers cloud and digital transformation. Infosys will have operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain a 25% minority stake in Versent Group, reflecting its confidence in the shared potential for growth and customer value, combining Telstra's connectivity, Versent's local digital engineering expertise, and Infosys' global scale.

Versent Group has earned its reputation by helping Australian enterprises design and implement cloud strategy with industry leading partners – delivering digital transformation with deep industry expertise. With a team of 650 engineers, advisors, strategists spread across Australia, Versent Group strengthens Infosys' local presence. Versent Group primarily serves large blue-chip organizations with established presence in government & education, financial institutions, energy, and the utilities sector.

This strategic collaboration will see Versent Group's cloud and digital transformation expertise boosted by Infosys' advanced AI capabilities, Cloud, Data and Digital consulting services. The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz and cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, as well as the cybersecurity capabilities of The Missing Link. It aims to deliver a new wave of differentiated value to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation for Australian enterprises and government corporations.

In 2024, Infosys had announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with Telstra to accelerate its software engineering and IT transformation journey and enhance customer experience. Further, in 2025, Infosys announced a collaboration with Telstra International, to advance technology leadership, drive innovation and support Telstra's new Connected Future 30 strategy. This joint venture is another key step in strengthening the strategic collaboration between the two organizations to further the technology transformation agenda for enterprises across the region.

Vicki Brady, Chief Executive Officer, Telstra said, "Our collaboration with Infosys reflects our confidence in the value we can unlock together. Their global scale, deep industry knowledge, and culture of innovation and service excellence will be instrumental in accelerating Versent Group's growth and impact across the region."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys said, "We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz™ to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent Group's cloud-first digital foundation. Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region."

Oliver Camplin-Warner, Group Executive for Telstra Enterprise added, "We're excited about what's ahead as we deepen our strategic collaboration with Infosys. By combining the strengths of our three businesses, we're creating a unique proposition that will help Australian enterprises grow and innovate in today's fast-moving, AI-driven digital landscape."

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President – Global Head of Communications, Media & Technology, Infosys added, "By combining Infosys' global leadership in digital services with the strength and trust of the Telstra brand, we are uniquely positioned to deliver cloud and AI solutions that are secure, resilient, and built for the digital needs of Australia and New Zealand. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment in accelerating AI-led innovation, and enabling a more connected, intelligent, and digital future for the region."

Infosys is delighted to welcome Versent Group and its leadership team.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of FY 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

1 Versent Group is Telstra Purple Pty Ltd and is the integration of Versent, Epicon, Telstra Purple Digital and associated Cloud Access products. Telstra Purple Digital refers to carve-out from Telstra's Enterprise Tech Services/Telstra Purple portfolio, and excludes Alliance Automation Pty Ltd, Aqura Technologies Pty Ltd, and Telstra Broadcast Services Pty Limited.

About Telstra

Telstra is Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company, delivering advanced connectivity across mobile, fixed, and digital platforms. We enable people, businesses, and governments to connect to what matters most—locally and globally. Through innovation and network leadership, we're building a more resilient, responsive, and inclusive digital future.

About Versent Group

Versent Group is a market leading digital transformation partner, uniting the capabilities of Versent, Telstra Purple Digital, and Epicon under one brand. With deep expertise in cloud-native solutions and a commitment to delivering real outcomes, Versent Group is focused on helping organisations achieve lasting success in a simpler, stronger way.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

