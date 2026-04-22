Infosys Announces Strategic Collaboration with OpenAI to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation and Unlock AI Value at

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Enabling structured co-innovation, scalable enterprise delivery, and responsible adoption of agentic AI with Infosys Topaz and Codex

BENGALURU, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to help enterprises transform software development and modernization with OpenAI's frontier AI models and products like Codex. Through this collaboration, Infosys will combine OpenAI's technology with Infosys Topaz Fabric, its purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite, to help customers move from AI experimentation to practical, responsible deployment and measurable business outcomes.

The engagement spans high-impact industry and functional opportunities, with an early focus on software engineering, legacy modernization, DevOps automation, e-commerce, and other engineering-led domains. By combining Codex, workflow automation, and prebuilt agents with Infosys' poly-AI architecture and enterprise governance, the collaboration is designed to help organizations modernize development workflows, improve engineering productivity, accelerate delivery, and reduce time-to-market.

Infosys, with its deep industry expertise and global delivery scale across application modernization, software engineering, and enterprise transformation, is well positioned to help organizations put Codex to work in real delivery environments. The collaboration is designed to help customers redesign workflows, strengthen engineering execution, and move from early experimentation to scaled adoption in a practical, responsible way.

Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer, OpenAI, said, "Codex is becoming a powerful workspace for managing agents across software development and business workflows. As enterprises move quickly to put Codex to work, we're working with leading partners like Infosys to help more organizations move from early usage to repeatable deployment. Infosys's deep expertise in large-scale software transformation enables enterprises to deploy Codex across areas like legacy code modernization, code review automation, vulnerability detection, and application development, while extending its impact to the systems and workflows where knowledge work gets done. We will work together to bring Codex to organizations worldwide."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "Generative and Agentic AI will redefine how enterprises operate and grow. Our collaboration with OpenAI establishes an operating model to unlock AI value at scale – uniting technology, talent, and transformation playbooks so clients can move decisively from pilots to performance, creating competitive advantage. Together, we are not just shaping the future of AI adoption but also enabling our clients to lead it with purpose."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in AI–first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world's Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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