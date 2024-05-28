Infosys Collaborates with Commerzbank to Transform its Trading Ecosystem

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Consolidation on a unified Murex platform helps the bank accelerate its digital transformation journey by driving system efficiency and cost effectiveness

BENGALURU, India, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it collaborated with Commerzbank, a leading German bank, and Murex, the global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, on a successful go-live of a consolidated, unified trading platform that streamlines the bank's business processes and IT landscape. This joint project has enabled Commerzbank to consolidate FX, FX derivatives, equity, and commodities onto Murex's integrated MX.3 platform, thereby simplifying its operations, cutting costs, speeding up time to market, and preparing for future challenges.

Within the project, Infosys supported Commerzbank in optimizing utilization of Murex's comprehensive suite of solutions and services and carried out development, integration, testing & migration, alongside go-live and aftercare support. Through this collaboration, Commerzbank's trading operations saw substantial improvements. It also helped in the simplification of their technology landscape, while reducing the cost of managing multiple servers and platforms, ultimately laying the foundation for business growth and scale.

Sebastian Kauck, CIO Corporate Clients, Commerzbank, said, "The successful platform consolidation is a major achievement after three years of hard work. Throughout this project, the collaboration of our internal teams with Murex, Infosys and other external partners has always been an integral part to its success. The new setup enables Commerzbank to significantly enhance process efficiency and simultaneously reduce costs. Additionally, it lays the foundation for future business growth as adapting to market changes can be done more swiftly."

"Murex is proud to support Commerzbank in this model simplification journey," said Luc Testud, Murex Managing Director, Central Europe. "This creates the opportunity for future expansion through an integrated cross-asset platform, accelerating time to market to innovate and enabling further steps of digitalization."

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President, and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services at Infosys, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Commerzbank on their digital transformation journey towards a unified Murex platform for multiple asset classes. This consolidation has empowered Commerzbank to improve time to market, streamline operations, simplify the current technology landscape, promote standardization, and effectively manage regulatory changes while cultivating sustainable growth. This transformation has paved the way for future modernization and digitization of the bank."

