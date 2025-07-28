Infosys Collaborates with RWE AG to Drive Automated Digital Workplace Transformation

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The collaboration will implement solutions that automate processes and provide self-service options to support RWE's journey towards operational excellence

BENGALURU, India and ESSEN, Germany , July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with RWE, a German multinational energy company, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improve operational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, an amalgamation of tools and accelerators that help enterprises drive adoption of Digital Workplace Services, the collaboration will implement solutions that automate processes and enable self-service options, supporting RWE's ongoing efforts to drive operational excellence.

Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years, supporting numerous modernization and business transformation initiatives. Leveraging this extensive experience and its expertise in complex digital workplace transformations, Infosys is working closely with RWE to modernize its workplace with a strong focus on user centricity and sustainability. Building on this extensive experience and its expertise in managing complex digital workplace transformations, Infosys will guide RWE towards a modern workplace, placing user centricity and sustainability at the heart of its approach. This transformation will use tools like migration factory for automated Office 365 migration, collaboration apps, business dashboards and reports, Azure-powered conversational bot, service request automation, and governance solutions. These tools will support RWE in streamlining business operations and enhancing the employee experience.

Gülnaz Öneş, Group CIO of RWE, emphasized, "By leveraging modern technologies and aligning them with our sustainability and efficiency goals, we are streamlining operations, empowering our people, and creating value across RWE. Our collaboration with trusted partners like Infosys underscores our commitment to a resilient, agile digital workplace that drives sustainable growth."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said, "Infosys is dedicated to empowering RWE AG in its ambitious journey to become a leading all-digital enterprise in Europe. By implementing our advanced digital workplace solutions, we are not only streamlining their operations but also directly enhancing their ability to deliver exceptional value to their core customers. Our focus is on equipping RWE's workforce with the latest digital capabilities, fostering a highly skilled and productive environment, ultimately helping drive sustainable growth."



Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

