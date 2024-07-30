Infosys Collaborates with TDC Net to Accelerate Digital Transformation

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Aims to modernize TDC Net's IT infrastructure, improve customer experience, and optimize costs

BENGALURU, India, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with TDC Net, a Danish digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, to help them transform from a traditional infrastructure company to a leading customer-centric technology company. The collaboration aims to modernize TDC Net's IT infrastructure, improve their customer experience, and help them optimize IT and operational service costs.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will standardize and simplify TDC Net's IT systems by implementing AI-driven hyper automation while adhering to industry standard processes. This will help enhance business productivity by consolidating TDC Net's IT systems into fewer platforms.

Campbell Fraser, CTIO, TDC Net said, "At TDC Net, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers through a transformation in our IT landscape. Our collaboration with Infosys will enable us to leverage industry-standard processes and platform to create better customer experiences. Infosys' deep expertise in the telecommunications domain, coupled with their proven capabilities in driving end-to-end transformations, gives us confidence in achieving our goals. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a fully digital and customer-centric technology company."

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communications, Media & Entertainment (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, "We are delighted to partner with TDC Net in their journey to become a customer-centric technology company. By putting the customer at the heart of the business, it will enable TDC Net to address the specific needs and wants of their customers. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering businesses to not only embrace digital transformation but to do so in a way that prioritizes both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency."

