COMUNICADO: Infosys: Continued Momentum in Digital Drives 11.1% YTD Growth (2)

-- Infosys was recognized as a 2020 Top Employer in Australia, Singapore and Japan -- Our flagship global internship program, Infosys InStep, has been ranked number one in the Best Overall Internship category in 2020 Internship Rankings by Vault.com, a career intelligence organization -- Recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide -- Ranked as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan) Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment -- Rated as a leader by ARC Advisory for Engineering Services by Global Service Providers in India Global Market 2018-2023 -- Recognized in HFS Top 10: IOT Service Providers 2019 -- Recognized in HFS Top 10: ServiceNow Services 2019 -- Recognized in HFS Top 10: Retail and CPG Services 2019 -- Recognized in HFS Top 10: Insurance Services Providers 2019 -- Recognized in HFS Top 10: Life Science Services 2019 -- Recognized in HFS Top 10: Industry 4.0 Services -- Recognized as a leader in NelsonHall's Agile & DevOps Services - NEAT Analysis -- Recognized as a leader in Enterprise Blockchain Services PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment 2020 by Everest Group -- Recognized as a leader in Application and Digital Banking PEAK Matrix(TM) Vendor Assessment 2020 by Everest Group -- Recognized as a leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix(TM) 2020 by Everest Group -- Recognized as a leader in Application and Digital Services Capital Markets Peak Matrix(TM) Vendor Assessment 2020 by Everest Group -- Recognized as leader in Insurance Application and Digital Services Life Insurance Peak Matrix(TM) 2020 by Everest Group -- Awarded the Excellent Partner Award by Mazda -- Infosys Finacle won the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards in the category Banking Innovation for Best Banking Platform 2019 -- Infosys Finacle awarded the Banking Technology Awards for Best Use of Emerging or Innovative Technology -- Infosys Finacle won the IBS Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2019 for Best Payments System implementation -- Conferred with the 2019 Asia IP Elite award excellence in developing innovative Intellectual Property (IP) functions and creating IP value -- Compass - The career enablement platform at Infosys won the international Association for Talent Development (ATD) Excellence in Practice Award -- Awarded the IT Ratna of Karnataka for 2018-19 for outstanding performance in IT Exports and being the biggest exporter and employer in the state of Karnataka -- Awarded the NASSCOM Corporate Award for Excellence (2019) for the Inclusion of Persons with Disability

