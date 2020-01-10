COMUNICADO: Infosys: Continued Momentum in Digital Drives 11.1% YTD Growth (4)

Publicado 10/01/2020 14:07:27 CET

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Audited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period: --- (Dollars in millions except equity share and per equity share data) --- Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2019 Nine months ended December 31, 2018 --- Revenues 3,243 2,987 9,583 8,740 --- Cost of sales 2,159 1,956 6,420 5,660 --- Gross profit 1,084 1,031 3,163 3,080 --- Operating expenses --- Selling and marketing expenses 169 161 502 464 --- Administrative expenses 204 195 612 578 --- Total operating expenses 373 356 1,114 1,042 --- Operating profit 711 675 2,049 2,038 --- Other income, net(A3) (B2) 116 105 312 317 --- Finance cost(B4) (6) (18) - --- Reduction in the fair value of Disposal Group held for sale(A1) - (39) --- --- Adjustment in respect of excess of carrying amount over recoverable amount on reclassification from "Held for Sale" (A2) - (65) (65) --- --- Profit before income taxes 821 715 2,343 2,251 --- Income tax expense 194 213 597 633 --- Net profit 627 502 1,746 1,618 --- Other comprehensive income --- Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: --- Re-measurements of the net defined benefit liability/ asset, net (16) (4) (22) (3) --- Equity instrument through other comprehensive income, net (6) 8 (5) 10 --- (22) 4 (27) 7 Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: --- Fair valuation of investments, net (1) 6 1 (3) --- Fair value changes on derivatives designated as cash flow hedge, net (4) 8 (5) 5 --- Foreign currency translation (40) 295 (247) (634) --- (45) 309 (251) (632) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (67) 313 (278) (625) --- Total comprehensive income 560 815 1,468 993 --- Profit attributable to: --- Owners of the Company 626 502 1,741 1,618 --- Non-controlling interests 1 5 - --- 627 502 1,746 1,618 Total comprehensive income attributable to: --- Owners of the Company 559 815 1,465 993 --- Non-controlling interests 1 3 - --- 560 815 1,468 993 Earnings per equity share --- Basic ($) 0.15 0.12 0.41 0.37 --- Diluted ($) 0.15 0.12 0.41 0.37 --- Weighted average equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share --- Basic 4,239,607,543 4,347,673,466 4,263,569,478 4,347,130,342 --- Diluted 4,245,716,437 4,352,731,387 4,270,509,294 4,352,705,150 ---

NOTES:

A. Notes pertaining to previous quarters / periods

1. In the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company had recorded a reduction in the fair value amounting to $39 million in respect of its subsidiary Panaya. 2. In the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company had recorded an adjustment in respect of excess of carrying amount over recoverable amount of $65 million in respect of its subsidiary Skava 3. Other income includes interest on income tax refunds amounting to $7 million for the three and nine month ended Dec 31, 2018.

B. Notes pertaining to the current quarter

1. The audited interim condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on January 10, 2020 2. Other income includes interest on income tax refunds amounting to $34 million for the three month ended Dec 31, 2019 and $35 million for the nine month ended Dec 31, 2019. 3. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com/]. 4. On account of adoption of IFRS 16- Leases effective April 1, 2019.

INR: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-... [https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-...]

Factsheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-... [https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-...]

Contact

Investor Relations Sandeep Mahindroo +91-80-3980-1018 Sandeep_Mahindroo@infosys.com[mailto:Sandeep_Mahindroo@infosys.com]

Media Relations Mehak Chawla +91-80-4156-3998 Mehak.Chawla@infosys.com[mailto:Mehak.Chawla@infosys.com]

Chiku Somaiya +1-71367-06752 Chiku.Somaiya@infosys.com[mailto:Chiku.Somaiya@infosys.com]

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg]