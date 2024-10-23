Infosys Expands Strategic Collaboration with Meta: Unveils Center of Excellence to Drive Enterprise AI Innovation throug

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Leverages Meta's Llama stack to democratize access to AI technology

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today strengthened its collaboration with Meta, a multinational technology company, to drive innovation in generative AI through open-source initiatives. Infosys is a strong proponent of open-source software and remains steadfast in its commitment to democratizing AI. Leveraging Meta's Llama stack, a family of open-source large language models and tools, Infosys is driving significant advancements in AI and fostering innovation across industries.

To accelerate adoption of Meta's Llama stack and spur innovation, Infosys also unveiled a Meta center of excellence (COE) focused on accelerating enterprise AI integration while supporting internal adoption and contributions to open-source communities. This center will enable a large pool of talent on the Llama stack, develop industry-specific use cases, and collaborate closely with Meta to help customers seamlessly adopt the Llama stack.

As an early adopter and launch partner for Llama 3.1 and 3.2 models, Infosys is at the forefront of open-source AI innovation. Integrating the Llama models with Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies, Infosys is crafting innovative AI solutions to accelerate business value for enterprises worldwide. An example of such innovation is the Llama-powered document assistant solution that helps review contracts faster and more efficiently, achieving significant productivity gains compared to traditional methods.

Additionally, as a part of the COE, Infosys launched a dedicated AI Experience Zone for Meta, at its Bengaluru campus. The state-of-the-art zone will offer customers a firsthand experience of the innovative enterprise AI advancements developed by Infosys Topaz in collaboration with Meta's Llama technology.

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "For Infosys, open-source innovation is not just part of the future, it is pivotal to creating impactful digital solutions that drive growth and efficiency, leveling the playing field for all businesses. The alliance with Meta underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of enterprise AI technology, including gen AI, and fostering innovation that spans industries. By integrating Meta's Llama family of models into Infosys Topaz, we are harnessing the power of collaboration and transparency to make AI accessible and impactful for all businesses."

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head, Meta India, said, "We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Infosys, an association that exemplifies the strategic importance of open-source AI development. The integration of Llama within Infosys Topaz is a testament to the exciting possibilities of AI to drive innovation and empower businesses to harness the full potential of AI in transforming their operations. Open-source models like Llama are set to revolutionize enterprises, fast-tracking their digital transformation, enabling them to scale, innovate, and compete globally."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

