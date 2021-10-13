Infosys: Growth accelerates in Q2 with resilient operating margins (1)

- Double digit growth across segments

- Revenue guidance for FY22 revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5%

- Margin guidance retained at 22%-24%

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered a strong Q2 performance with YoY growth increasing to 19.4% and sequential growth accelerating to 6.3% in constant currency. Growth was broad-based across geographies and segments with the largest geography, North America growing at 23.1% and the largest segment, Financial Services growing at 20.5%, YoY in constant currency. Large deal momentum continued with TCV of $2.15 billion in Q2. Operating margin for the quarter was resilient at 23.6%. The Board has announced interim dividend of `15 per share for FY22.

"Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings. As we witness a strong market opportunity with global enterprises rapidly accelerating their digital journeys, our sustained investments in expanding capabilities, including the differentiated cloud play, Infosys Cobalt™, has uniquely positioned us to continue serving our clients effectively, gain market share and emerge as the preferred cloud and digital transformation partner in the market," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Given this continued momentum we have further increased our revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%", he added.

1. Key highlights:

"In order to harness the full potential of the market opportunity, we are expanding our college graduates hiring program to ~45,000 for the year. Simultaneously, we continue to strengthen employee value proposition including health and wellness measures, reskilling programs, appropriate compensation interventions and enhanced career growth opportunities", said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer. "With over 86% of Infoscions in India having received at least one dose of 'vaccination', we are now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model. We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations", he added.

"Our operating margins for Q2 were resilient; the impact of enhanced employee value proposition initiatives was offset by strong operating parameters, cost optimization and operating leverage. We will continue to invest in our employees to remain a preferred employer-of-choice and seamlessly fulfill client demand", said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. "Cash generation remained robust. We have executed the capital allocation policy with the successful closure of share buyback and step up in interim dividend to `15 per share", he added.

2. Capital Allocation

The company has completed the open market share buyback on September 8 at an average price of ~₹1,649 per share (compared to maximum Buyback Price of ₹1,750 per share). Consequently, the share capital of the company has reduced by 1.31%. With this, the company has returned ~82% of the free cash flow for FY20 and FY21 through dividends and buyback.

The Board has announced interim dividend of `15 per share for FY22.

3. Client wins & Testimonials

Infosys recently launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers . Eric Nelson , Chief Information Officer North America, The Kraft Heinz Company , said, "Infosys Equinox serves us as a digital hub powering over 250 of our global brand sites, B2B ecommerce and recipe sites, as well as direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiatives. We are able to launch new brand sites in as little as 3 to 5 days. The platform also supports our hyper-personalization initiatives and distills real-time insights for our marketing programs. With Infosys Equinox, we at Kraft Heinz are well set to offer richer, more personalized, and meaningful experiences to our consumers."

Frost Bank and Infosys recently launched a new mortgage loan product offering. "Offering mortgage loans along with our other consumer loan products is integral to meeting our customers' evolving needs and bringing the Frost experience to more Texans," said, Phil Green , Chairman and CEO at Frost Bank . "Working with a world-class company like Infosys will allow us to be involved in the entire process from start to finish and bring our industry-leading customer service experience to mortgages."

. "Working with a world-class company like Infosys will allow us to be involved in the entire process from start to finish and bring our industry-leading customer service experience to mortgages." Infosys and The Economist Group announced a new strategic partnership around sustainability. Lara Boro , CEO, The Economist Group , said, "A sustainable future will depend on creative collaboration. This exciting partnership with Infosys shows how pooling strengths can accelerate innovation and amplify impact in the pursuit of progress."

4. Recognitions

Infosys won the 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award for demonstrating excellence in Azure AI capabilities

Infosys won four Stevie® Awards for great employers 2021

Ranked #1 by HfS in the Banking and Financial Services Providers Top 10, 2021

Ranked as a leader in Gartner - Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide

Ranked as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ - Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021

Ranked as a leader in Everest - Data and Analytics (D&A) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Ranked as a leader in Everest - Envisioning the Connected Future: 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Positioned as a leader in IDC - MarketScape Asia/Pacific Managed Cloud Services 2021 Vendor Assessment

Positioned as a leader in IDC - MarketScape Worldwide Life Science R&D ITO Services Vendor Assessment

Positioned as a leader in IDC MarketScape - European Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment

Positioned as a leader in NelsonHall - Wealth and Asset Management NEAT Evaluation 2021

Ranked as a leader in Constellation - Public Cloud Transformation Services: Global

Positioned as a leader in Constellation - Customer Experience Operation Services: Global

Positioned as a leader in Constellation - Campaign to Commerce: Best of Breed Commerce Platforms

Positioned as a leader in Everest Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Infosys Finacle rated as a leader by Forrester in Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q3 2021 report

Infosys Finacle rated as a leader by Forrester in Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Engagement Hubs, Q3 2021 report

Positioned as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Commerce Services for Industrial Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment

Infosys positioned as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity Services and Solutions 2021 for U.S.

Infosys ranked as a North America Utilities leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2021 Report

Infosys rated as a leader in ISG Provider Lens™ SAP HANA Ecosystem Services in U.S. 2021 and Germany 2021 Quadrant Report

2021 Quadrant Report Infosys rated as a 'Global' leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 'Internet of Things – Services and Solutions 2021' report.

Infosys positioned as a leader in 'Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services and Solutions 2021' in ISG Provider Lens™ for U.S.

Infosys positioned as a leader in 'Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services 2021' in ISG Provider Lens™ for Australia , U.K., and Nordics Region

, U.K., and Nordics Region Infosys rated as a leader in 'Avasant Digital Talent Capability 2021' RadarView™

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

NOTES :

1. The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021 which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on October 13, 2021.

2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.

3. Other Income is net of Finance Cost.

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2021-2022/q2/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2021-2022/q2/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg