Infosys Launches Agentic AI Foundry, Part of Infosys Topaz™, to Accelerate Enterprise AI Journey

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Tailored to develop and deploy enterprise AI agents at scale, the Foundry aims to transform businesses with reliable and responsible innovation

BENGALURU, India, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of Infosys Agentic AI Foundry, a comprehensive solution designed to accelerate the development and deployment of reliable production-grade AI agents. The Agentic AI Foundry, part of Infosys Topaz™, provides enterprises a strategic roadmap to adopt AI agents responsibly and ethically, while ensuring a future-ready architecture that accommodates advancements in AI technology. It enables seamless integration of AI agents across business, operations, and IT ecosystems, driving faster decisions, improved customer experiences, and higher operational efficiency.

Infosys Agentic AI Foundry brings together a comprehensive collection of reusable components, including a growing repository of pre-built horizontal and vertical agents, that will enable organizations to discover, shortlist, develop, deploy, monitor, and measure AI-driven initiatives effectively. Enterprises will be able to integrate these agents into any in-house or third-party platforms, ensuring accelerated implementation of AI solutions. The Agentic AI Foundry also allows organizations to build agents and customize pre-built agents to be adopted in their enterprise context. With an open architecture that avoids technology lock-in, the Foundry provides a clear and ethical pathway for enterprises to adopt AI while staying future-ready for advancements in the field. Additionally, its interoperability and cost-efficiency make it a sustainable investment for enterprises looking to scale their AI capabilities responsibly.

Infosys Agentic AI Foundry will aim to transform enterprises across industries, enabling them to take business critical decisions and helping them increase productivity exponentially. For a technology major, Infosys deployed a continuous learning deep research agent that delivers comprehensive product insights in seconds, reducing support resolution times by up to 50 percent and enhancing CSAT by 24 percent. Similarly, for a leading service company, the AI agents automated complex audit processes, including transaction sampling, document collection and review, enhancing financial record integrity.

Infosys is embodying its AI-first approach by integrating Agentic AI into its own operations to drive efficiency, innovation, and cost-effectiveness. For example, the deployment of a multi-agent invoice automation solution within its finance team has streamlined processes by improving productivity by over 50 percent along with delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiency.

Phil Fersht, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Analyst, HFS Research, said, "The line between human capabilities and AI-powered software is rapidly blurring and its impact on IT and business services is going to be profound. Infosys' approach to Agentic AI is a critical move to support enterprises under increasing pressure to embed these capabilities into their employee and customer experiences."

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we believe the future of innovation lies in harnessing the power of AI responsibly and effectively. Infosys Agentic AI Foundry is a game-changer in enterprise transformation, providing a clear, ethical, and future-ready pathway to harness AI's full potential. By seamlessly integrating AI agents across ecosystems, we are enabling businesses to innovate faster, operate smarter, and lead with purpose in an evolving digital world."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-launches-agentic-ai-foundry-part-of-infosys-topaz-to-accelerate-enterprise-ai-journey-302467022.html