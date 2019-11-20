COMUNICADO: Infosys Receives Five Awards at the DevOps Industry Awards 2019

Publicado 20/11/2019 11:00:24 CET

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [https://www.infosys.com/] , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized with five awards at the DevOps Industry Awards, 2019.The DevOps Industry Awards recognize organizations and individuals who have demonstrated noteworthy achievements for integrating and adopting DevOps practices. This is the third time in a row that Infosys has been awarded at the DevOps Industry Awards.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg]

Infosys was a finalist across seven categories, and went on to win in five categories:

-- The '2019 DevOps Team of the Year' award in partnership with BASF -- The '2019 Best Overall DevOps Project (Communication Sector)'award in partnership with BT -- The '2019 Most Innovative Project' award in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland -- The '2019 Best Overall DevOps Project (Finance Sector)'award -- The'2019 DevOps Industry' award in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland. This award recognizes the best DevOps work, across categories.

Sabrina Mueller, Head of Digital Sales Excellence, Agricultural Solutions, BASF SE said, "Digital products are a key factor for a modern agriculture. With our digital products we provide relevant knowledge to smarten our seed and crop protection portfolio and enabling our sales and marketing team digitally. For a faster time to value for our customers, partnerships are fundamental to create new solutions. BASF and Infosys have partnered from building up joint teams, implementing process and technology dimensions of DevOps and this award is a proof for the great teamwork and achievements."

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys said, "Accelerating digital transformation internally helps businesses remain relevant in the market. DevOps delivers benefits such as early time to market, higher quality and customer delight that are key to a successful transformation program. Infosys has been leveraging DevOps best practices to accelerate enterprise agility for its clients. These recognitions are a reflection of our commitment and continued efforts towards bringing world-class solutions to our global clientele."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com/] to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, data privacy breaches or cyber security incidents, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov [file:///Users/rajarshi.basu/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/UD6WPV5Y/www.sec.gov]. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg]

CONTACT: For more information please contact PR_Global@infosys.com