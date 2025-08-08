Infosys Recognized as Number One Service Provider in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in the Whitelane Research IT Sourci

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Recognized as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the Second Year Running

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the number one service provider in Cloud & Infrastructure Services across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I) in the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025 UK & Ireland. The report ranked Infosys as an 'Exceptional Performer' for the second consecutive year. This reaffirms its leadership in delivering high-quality cloud and infrastructure solutions to global enterprises driven by the comprehensive capabilities of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Whitelane Research surveyed close to 400 participants from the top IT spending organizations in the UK&I, who evaluated over 1,000 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 1,100 cloud platform sourcing engagements. Service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, account management quality, price level, innovation, and business transformation capabilities.

Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report include:

Ranked number one in UK&I in the Cloud & Infrastructure Services category: Infosys achieved an 80% client satisfaction score for its expertise in data center maintenance, integration, and managed infrastructure services, and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings.

Infosys achieved an 80% client satisfaction score for its expertise in data center maintenance, integration, and managed infrastructure services, and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings. 'Exceptional Performer' for Two Consecutive Years (2024 & 2025) : Highlights consistent high performance in cloud and infrastructure solutions.

: Highlights consistent high performance in cloud and infrastructure solutions. Among Top 3 in General Satisfaction Infosys maintained its strong position for overall 'General Satisfaction', demonstrating consistent performance across its broad range of IT services.

Infosys maintained its strong position for overall 'General Satisfaction', demonstrating consistent performance across its broad range of IT services. Above-Market Satisfaction: Infosys' overall satisfaction scores are 6% higher than the market average (74%) in cloud & infrastructure services, and 7% above the general satisfaction ranking.

Infosys' overall satisfaction scores are 6% higher than the market average (74%) in cloud & infrastructure services, and 7% above the general satisfaction ranking. High Client Satisfaction: 73% of clients reported being 'satisfied' or 'very satisfied', with 100% positive satisfaction in the Cloud & Infrastructure Services segment.

73% of clients reported being 'satisfied' or 'very satisfied', with 100% positive satisfaction in the Cloud & Infrastructure Services segment. Strong Performer in Application Services: Infosys was also recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in Application Services, which includes application development, maintenance, and testing using advanced methodologies like DevOps.

Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research, said, "Our latest study reveals a dynamic market where enterprises are increasingly prioritizing robust, innovative, and value-driven IT partnerships. In this evolving landscape, Infosys stands out remarkably. Their recognition as the number one service provider and as an 'Exceptional Performer' in Cloud & Infrastructure Services for the second consecutive year underscores their unmatched capabilities. Looking ahead, the demand for agile, secure, and transformative cloud and digital solutions will only intensify, and organizations who consistently demonstrate high-impact results and client-centricity, are perfectly positioned to lead this future."

Umashankar Lakshmipathy, EVP and Head of Cloud, Infrastructure, and Security Services, EMEA, Infosys, said, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Whitelane Research as the number one service provider and an 'Exceptional Performer' in the Cloud & Infrastructure Services across the UK & Ireland. Our ability to consistently deliver such high levels of satisfaction, including an 80% client satisfaction score, stems from a fundamental principle: deeply understanding our clients' unique challenges and leveraging our expertise in data center, managed infrastructure, IaaS/PaaS, and application services, including our comprehensive Infosys Cobalt offerings, to provide transformative solutions. We remain committed to empowering enterprises with next-generation digital capabilities, driving their growth and resilience in a cloud-first, AI-first world."

Read more about the 2025 Whitelane UK & Ireland study here.

Learn more about Infosys cloud and infrastructure offerings, please visit www.infosys.com/cobalt

