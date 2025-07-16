Infosys to Launch Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions in Düsseldorf, Germany (2)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The state-of-the-art lab will help accelerate enterprise transformation leveraging SAP's Business AI, data, and cloud solutions, along with Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of the Infosys Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions at Infosys' premises in Düsseldorf, Germany. As part of the collaboration between Infosys and SAP, this lab is designed to enable enterprises to explore the limitless possibilities of AI and data, co-create tailored solutions that address their business challenges, and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge Infosys and SAP offerings. Leveraging SAP Business AI, the SAP Business Data Cloud solution, and the RISE with SAP journey, along with Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to help accelerate their cloud journey, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, the collaboration aims to help businesses inspire, ideate, prototype, and leapfrog their AI, cloud, and digital journeys.

Working closely with SAP, Infosys is revolutionizing the approach for business transformation by offering a collaborative and informative workspace where organizations can ideate on integrating enterprise-wide data to fuel AI-based solutions. This lab will help enable organizations to envision solutions to help improve financial performance, enhance operational efficiency, risk mitigation, decision-making facilitated by real-time data insights, and elevate compliance and security. Solutions from the Enterprise Innovation Lab in Dusseldorf will also be available across Infosys' global network of over 12 Living Labs.

Key highlights of the Infosys Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions:

Tangible Experience : Offers access to Infosys Topaz and SAP Business AI to discover possibilities and develop practical applications.

: Offers access to Infosys Topaz and SAP Business AI to discover possibilities and develop practical applications. Co-creation and Innovate Provides a collaborative space for customers and experts to co-create AI solutions tailored to specific business needs.

Provides a collaborative space for customers and experts to co-create AI solutions tailored to specific business needs. Strategy Development : Creates a foundation for designing AI and data strategies that achieve business goals through clear plans and use cases.

: Creates a foundation for designing AI and data strategies that achieve business goals through clear plans and use cases. Data-driven Architecture : Helps combine enterprise-wide data using SAP Business Data Cloud to unlock its full potential.

: Helps combine enterprise-wide data using SAP Business Data Cloud to unlock its full potential. Rapid Prototyping and Scaling: Enables fast-tracking of prototype creation and transform them into scalable and fully integrated AI and data solutions.

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery, said, "In today's fast-changing world, staying ahead requires faster, more flexible transformations with lasting value. With AI-powered innovation and seamless cloud adoption, businesses can shift from reactive to proactive strategies. Thus, we are delighted to collaborate with Infosys on the Enterprise Innovation Lab, embodying our shared commitment to empowering businesses with pioneering AI & Data solutions. Having received the RISE with SAP Validated Partner recognition, Infosys leverages its profound expertise in cloud transformations, empowering our joint customers to seize new opportunities and foster innovation by strategically integrating SAP solutions."

Dinesh Rao, EVP - Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "Enterprises seeking to embrace new SAP solutions can significantly accelerate their transformation journey by overcoming adoption and integration hurdles. The Infosys Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions at our Düsseldorf office provides a collaborative space to develop tailored solutions. By harnessing the capabilities of Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we aim to empower businesses to leverage the full potential of cloud, data, and AI and benefit from tangible business outcomes such as enhanced efficiency, improved decision-making, significant cost savings, and future-readiness."

With over 25 years of expertise in SAP software transformation, consulting, technology, and a comprehensive suite of tools and accelerators, Infosys is collaborating with SAP to develop cloud and AI solutions across industries. Building on this strong foundation, the lab will help accelerate business transformation by enabling organizations to harness the full potential of emerging technologies and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

About Infosys:

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

