Infosys a Top 100 Global Brand for 2025. Achieves 34% Brand Value Surge, Ranks among the Top 5% of Most Trusted Brands i

BENGALURU, India, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the fourth consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to Kantar , the leading marketing data and analytics business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report . Infosys is ranked as #73 most valuable brand in the world and featured amongst the top 5% of most trusted global brands in the U.S.

"Our efforts are relentlessly focused on building Infosys into one of the most respected IT services brands in the world, differentiated by our expertise and innovation in helping our clients navigate an AI-first world. Even as we evolve to remain relevant to the changing needs of our stakeholders, our brand remains unchanging in its commitment to live our purpose - amplifying human potential and creating the next opportunity for all," said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. "We are pleased to see our brand value continue to grow, and Infosys be trusted and counted among the most valuable global brands," he added.

The Kantar BrandZ recognition underscores our ability to strategically balance the timelessness of our brand with the timeliness of the reinventions we are making to be able to help our clients transform themselves to succeed in these times of uncertainty, ceaseless disruption, and pervasive AI. Our leadership in enterprise AI is backed by our now market dominating sub brands Infosys Topaz for AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt for enterprise cloud. We continue growing mindshare for Infosys in the AI for enterprises space and have most recently added another sub brand Infosys Aster bringing our AI-amplified marketing suite for enterprises. Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, recognized us, earlier this year, as the Top 3 IT services brand, and the fastest growing brand in the industry, over a 5-year period.

"By drawing on the depth of BrandZ's database over the last quarter of a century, our insights show that with the right level of investment and strategic focus, brands have huge potential to drive growth for their owners," said Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ. "The growing demand for AI technologies puts Infosys in a prime position to capitalise on its brand value and the trust it has earned with its growing customer base."

Beyond business, the brand continues to be trusted as a responsible corporate citizen steering positive change in the communities we work and live in. Through the giving back programs driven by Infosys Foundation we are actively working in the areas of healthcare, education, sustainability, and women empowerment. The Infosys Springboard initiative has already helped build digital skills by providing free learning programs to 12 million people around the world. Infosys continues to be carbon neutral with aspirations to remain at the forefront of sustainability. Infosys was also recognized by Ethisphere, once again, in 2025, among the world's most ethical companies.

About Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands

The global ranking, which marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, has become an authoritative source for understanding the value and impact of brands in a dynamic market landscape and highlights the ongoing challenges that marketers face in an era of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. Published annually, the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report ranks the world's top brands across categories, providing valuable insights into shifting consumer preferences, brand performance, and industry trends. The foundation of Kantar BrandZ lies in its robust methodology, which combines consumer perceptions with financial data to present a holistic view of a brand's value as a corporate asset.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

