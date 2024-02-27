Infosys Topaz Unveils Responsible AI Suite of Offerings, to help Enterprises Navigate the Regulatory and Ethical Complex

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Responsible AI (RAI) Office will serve as the custodian of ethical use of AI and ensure solutions align with emerging guardrails for AI across geographies

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite, a part of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.­­­

The rise of powerful generative AI systems in the past year has raised several concerns and conversations around the ethical dimensions of AI. According to the Infosys Generative AI Radar, by Infosys Knowledge Institute, enterprises worldwide are identifying data privacy, security, ethics, and bias as the primary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI. The Responsible AI Suite is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethical considerations, such bias and privacy prevention, and maximize their return on investments.

Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a set of 10+ offerings built around the Scan, Shield, and Steer framework. The framework aims to monitor and protect AI models and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AI responsibly. The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across enterprises.

Scan: Includes solutions to help identify the overall AI risk posture, legal obligations, vulnerabilities, and generate a single source of truth for compliance status of all AI projects. For example, the Infosys Topaz RAI Watchtower is used to monitor upcoming threats, vulnerabilities, and legal obligations.

Shield: These solutions focus on building technical guardrails, checks, and accelerators that are responsible by design across the AI lifecycle. It also consists of specialized solutions for AI security. For example, the Infosys Topaz Gen AI Guardrails help enforce the safe use of Gen AI by moderating input prompts and output for multiple risks.

Steer: These advisory and consulting services support strong and efficient AI governance for innovation. Offerings include AI strategy formulation, legal consultation, and contract reviews.

Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite will be amplified by an ecosystem of technology partners and think tanks via the Responsible AI Coalition. The Responsible AI Coalition will bring together startups, cloud service providers, and technology partners to further the common goal of advancing responsible AI. It will also lead a special working group of noted academicians, influencers, policymakers, and industry leaders to aid in shaping solutions that help set new industry standards in the responsible AI space.

Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research, said, "With the challenges of Responsible AI currently forcing many enterprises to slow their progress towards achieving scaled value with AI, smart offerings such as Infosys Topaz's Responsible AI suite can clear the path to help them accelerate their critical AI initiatives."

The suite of offerings is complemented by Infosys Topaz RAI office. This ensures that the offerings deliver solutions that ably navigate the shifting landscape of complex technical, policy, and governance challenges related to adopting AI responsibly across business functions. The office of RAI is also responsible for looking into different facets of ethical aspects of AI like transparency, fairness, privacy, security and compliance. The Office constitutes a centralized body for streamlining AI governance, formulating AI risk strategy, and maintaining standards, policies, and guidelines. It will also ensure adherence to responsible-by-design principles and standards throughout the AI development lifecycle, facilitating safe use of AI across organizations.

Commenting on the launch, Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "Responsible and ethical AI deployment is a business imperative as technology evolves. At Infosys, we recognize the critical need for fostering responsible AI and not merely as a set of principles but as actionable steps. Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a significant stride in helping our clients better manage their AI-first journey. Together with the Infosys RAI office, we affirm our commitment to advancing the ethos of responsible AI, providing enterprises with the necessary tools and expertise for ethical AI implementation."

