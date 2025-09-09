Inizio appoints Ryan Quigley as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of Inizio , a leading commercialization partner to health and life sciences companies globally, has announced today the appointment of Ryan Quigley as Chief Executive Officer, effective 9 September 2025. Ryan succeeds Paul Taaffe, who will continue to work with Ryan to support the transition until the end of the year.

Ryan has served as Inizio's Chief Operating Officer since 2021, driving the company's commercial strategy, innovation agenda, and investment roadmap, as well as playing a pivotal role in developing Inizio into the leading commercialization partner to health and life sciences companies globally.

With $1.6bn in revenue and more than 10,500 employees across five connected business units, Medical, Advisory, Evoke, Engage and Biotech, Inizio partners at scale with more than 700 large pharma and biotech clients globally to support their clinical development and commercialization journeys, improving patient access and experience. Inizio brings a fully connected suite of technology-enabled capabilities, combined with specialized scientific expertise across all therapeutic areas, to support clients through every pivotal moment of their asset's lifecycle, maximizing asset potential and impact, and enhancing treatment outcomes.

Prior to being appointed to his current role, Ryan's 25-year career spanned some of the world's largest healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. Most notably, he held senior leadership roles at Abbott and AbbVie, where he was responsible for launching blockbuster brands across major markets.

Ryan said: "This is an exciting time to lead Inizio as we continue to grow and help biopharma clients with integrated solutions to bring highly complex new drugs to market. At Inizio, it's the combination of our people and our expertise that makes the difference: we connect talent from across the organization to create innovative solutions that make a meaningful difference for our clients and patients. Together, we will continue to unlock new opportunities, reimagine how healthcare engages with patients, professionals and society, and build on the momentum we have achieved over the last few years."

Liam FitzGerald, Chairman of the Board, said: "Ryan has an exceptional track record as a leader who combines strategic vision with deep operational expertise. He embodies the values of Inizio and has the energy, ambition and client focus to lead the business into its next chapter of growth and success."

"I would like to thank Paul personally and on behalf of the Board of Directors for his contribution to the successful development of Inizio as its CEO. He oversaw the creation of the company and built a market leader well positioned for sustained growth. Paul will remain closely involved with Inizio as a board member going forward."

About Inizio

Inizio is a leading commercialization partner that provides tailored, innovative solutions to help health and life sciences companies globally with their clinical development and commercialization journeys, maximizing patient access.

With more than 10,500 employees across five business units, Medical, Advisory, Evoke, Engage and Biotech, Inizio support clients through every pivotal moment of their asset lifecycle, from discovery to post-launch, offering specialized expertise across all therapeutic areas to maximize asset potential and impact, and enhance treatment outcomes.

For more information visit: www.inizio.com

Media Contact

Daniel McIver - daniel.mciver@ramarketingpr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inizio-appoints-ryan-quigley-as-its-new-chief-executive-officer-to-lead-its-next-phase-of-growth-302550570.html