Inna Braverman Receives the Prestigious Global Leadership Award from Vital Voices by Former Secretary of State Hillary C

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Secretary Clinton praised Braverman and the five honorees for "defying the status quo" and "harnessing the power of waves."

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy company, is pleased to announce that Inna Braverman, the company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, received the Vital Voices' Global Leadership Award.

Vital Voices which was co-founded by Secretary Clinton and the late U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, has provided early support for future Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, Prime Ministers, award-winning innovators, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs.

The event featured keynote speeches from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actress and activist Ashley Judd, and fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, and took place at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

Melanne Verveer, who served as the first U.S. Ambassador for Global Women's issues appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009, presented Braverman with the award:

"I am honored to be here tonight to recognize a remarkable leader. Inna Braverman is a daring innovator. Born in Ukraine and raised in Israel, she has developed pioneering technology to address climate change. When most of her peers said it couldn't be done, Inna found a way to produce clean energy from ocean and sea waves. Through her company Eco Wave Power, she has pushed past the boundaries of traditional technology and helped to revolutionize energy production at a pivotal moment,"

"Inna knows that the climate crisis sits at the nexus of so many of our urgent global problems, from security to conflict to gender inequality, because she sees that these issues are so deeply intertwined. She advocates for urgent action, not only for our planet but for its people, and especially for women who are so disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change,"

"In creating a solution that so many thought were impossible, Inna is advancing much-needed progress to address this existential threat of our time." said Verveer.

When accepting the award, Inna said:

"I founded Eco Wave Power when I was 24, and back then everyone told me that wave energy is impossible, but I kept working hard to prove that wave energy is possible. I never gave up. Now, Eco Wave Power has a grid connected power station in Israel, and additional projects coming soon in Portugal and in the Port of Los Angeles.

I believe that wave energy, and Eco Wave Power, will be a significant part of the world's renewable energy mix, and a significant resource in the fight against climate change.

Research shows that women are still largely underrepresented in the technological sector. We only represent 1% of leadership positions in the combined science, technology, engineering, and mathematics sector, and we also get only 2% of the world's venture capital funding.

With these odds and statistics, it is not at all obvious that Eco Wave Power, a female-led company, was able to raise 30 million USD in funding, and become publicly traded on Nasdaq, here in the US.

This shows you that we can do everything that we are passionate about, because passion is the greatest renewable energy source, even stronger than the power of the waves." For the full acceptance speech please see the following link: https://youtu.be/NWk4RwpYhHw.

As part of the awards show, Vital Voices premiered documentaries on each of the honorees, produced by Queen Collective, a female filmmakers initiative. Braverman's honoree film can be seen in the following link: https://youtu.be/NK_0QbOlKiE.

"Tonight, you've seen an incredible group of women who know what they are fighting for, who know that their efforts for a more just and equal world and to tell their stories on a bigger stage to more people and inspire more young women, in a search for creative and compassionate solutions to the problems we face, is worth the challenge and sometimes the pain that goes with leadership.

In tonight's honorees, we see women defying the status quo, defending human rights, harnessing the power of waves, leading international efforts at the State Department on behalf of people with disabilities, working for peace in a war-torn country, and making groundbreaking films that inspire action on social justice. We all know progress is not promised to any of us – it's something, we have to fight for again and again," said Sec. Clinton.

Through her service as a US Senator, Secretary of State, First Lady, and nominee for President of the United States for the Democratic Party, Sec. Clinton advocated for sustainable policies and climate action. In Clinton's policy proposal on climate change, she states that: "Climate change is an urgent threat and a defining challenge of our time. It threatens our economy, our national security, and our children's health and futures. We can tackle it by making America the world's clean energy superpower and creating millions of good-paying jobs, taking bold steps to slash carbon pollution at home and around the world, and ensuring no Americans are left out or left behind as we rapidly build a clean energy economy." (for the full policy please read: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/issues/climate/)

During the event, Braverman also provided Sec. Clinton an update on the landmark legislation in California, Senate Bill 605 – Wave and Tidal Energy, that Sec. Clinton and Braverman previously discussed back in May 2023. Just weeks ago, SB 605 was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a significant moment for the wave energy industry in America.

The following day, Braverman met with US Congresswoman Barragán to update her on SB 605 and the company's upcoming project at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, which is in the Congresswoman's district. They have also discussed the importance of a potential legislation for wave energy on the federal level, which will significantly assist the implementation of more wave energy projects within the U.S.

Cong. Barragán, who serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and its Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security, toured Eco Wave Power's wave energy power station at AltaSea in September 2022, and expressed her excitement to have Eco Wave Power's innovative technology at AltaSea.

About Vital Voices Global Partnership

Now celebrating 26 years, Vital Voices Global Partnership has directly invested in more than 20,000 women leaders across 185 countries and territories since its inception in 1997. Driven by the universal truth that women are the key to progress in their communities and nations cannot move forward without women in leadership positions, Vital Voices has provided early support for leaders who went on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, prime ministers, award-winning innovators, pioneering human rights defenders, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs, including Amanda Gorman and Malala Yousafzai. In an effort to advance and expand this work, in 2022 Vital Voices opened the doors to the world's first global embassy for women, the Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women's Leadership. It is a first-of-its-kind space that allows for convening, innovation, planning, and action—all in the pursuit of serving women leaders who are taking on the world's greatest challenges.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company completed construction of and received all approvals for its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power's technology as "Pioneering Technology." The EWP-EDF One station project marks the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israeli history. Eco Wave Power will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles, and plans to move towards its first commercial installation in Portugal. In addition, the Company holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEOInna@ecowavepower.com+97235094017

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies+14124457719jscott@vectisstrategies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inna-braverman-receives-the-prestigious-global-leadership-award-from-vital-voices-by-former-secretary-of-state-hillary-clinton-301975933.html