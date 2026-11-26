Innomotics SPS2026 GENC - Cedida

NUREMBERG, 26 Nov. (NEWS AKTUELL)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems with over 40 years of generator expertise, has introduced its new Innomotics GEN C generator, specifically designed to meet the demanding power supply requirements of modern data centers. Presented at SPS 2026 in Nuremberg, the new generation of compact, three-phase synchronous generators with brushless excitation combines high power density, reliable performance and a compact design to support continuous power availability in critical infrastructure.

As global demand for data centers continues to grow, reliable power generation is becoming increasingly important. The Innomotics GEN C generator addresses these requirements with a robust design engineered for demanding operating conditions, including requirements associated with Uptime Institute Tier standards and the GB 50174 standard.

Compact design meets reliable performance

The GEN C combines a standardized, space-saving design with high power output and flexible customization options. Its optimized electromagnetic design ensures high-quality electrical output and stable voltage regulation, while the robust rotor and brushless excitation system support reliable operation with UPS systems and other demanding loads.

A robust stator winding with Class H insulation further enhances operational reliability. Designed for an unlimited number of operating hours, the GEN C supports both backup and continuous power applications. Low vibration and a flexible cooling concept, including standard IC01 open-air cooling, allow adaptation to different installation requirements.

"With the new GEN C, we are responding to the growing demand for reliable and flexible power generation in data centers. By combining high electrical performance with a compact design, we offer customers a solution that supports critical operations while adapting to their specific requirements. It represents an important step in strengthening our generator portfolio for critical infrastructure applications," says Rob Verhagen, Lead of Generator Business at Innomotics.

Global availability and lifecycle support

With production facilities in Europe and Asia, standardized designs and flexible configuration options, Innomotics ensures short lead times and high delivery flexibility. Developed using a digital twin-based design approach, the GEN C also supports future digital applications, while comprehensive lifecycle services, from commissioning and maintenance to spare parts and condition monitoring, help maximize long-term equipment availability.

Beyond the GEN C, Innomotics offers a comprehensive generator portfolio ranging from 500 kVA to 35 MVA, covering different power sources and applications across the marine, oil and gas and power generation markets.

With the introduction of the GEN C at SPS 2026, Innomotics further expands its generator portfolio, addressing the growing demand for reliable power generation in data centers and other critical applications worldwide.

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Contact:

Innomotics GmbH

Dario Artico

Mobile: +49 1525 8144721; E-Mail: dario.artico@innomotics.com

Redefining reliable motion for a better tomorrow.

Innomotics GmbH is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With its more than 150 years of experience in developing electric motors, the company is the backbone for reliable drive technology in industry and infrastructure worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg (Germany) and employs around 15,000 people worldwide. Annual revenue exceeds 3 billion euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market.