Innovative Initiative to Protect Children in Cocoa-Growing Communities in Côte d'Ivoire

A multi-stakeholder partnership between Save the Children, the Italian Cooperation, and Ferrero to improve children's living conditions, enhance their well-being, and combat child labour

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative initiative bringing together institutions, private sector, and civil society to protect children and adolescents living in cocoa-farming communities in Côte d'Ivoire. This is the core of a new multi-stakeholder partnership between the Italian Cooperation, Save the Children, and Ferrero, with activities set to take place in the Haut Sassandra region and Montagnes district.

The project, which will run until 2030, builds on and expands a pilot programme launched by Save the Children in 2017 with the support of Ferrero, which will continue to co-finance the initiative as part of a public-private partnership approach.

The project will benefit from funding provided by the Italian Cooperation, following the outcome of a competitive selection procedure managed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

Following the selection process, the project was officially presented in Abidjan during the May 2025 mission of the Italian cooperation system in West Africa, led by Stefano Gatti, Director General for Development Cooperation.

Thanks to the newly awarded funding from AICS[1] and the renewed support of Ferrero, the programme will benefit from total funding of nearly 20 million euros.[2]

The programme aims to strengthen child protection and the respect of children's rights in cocoa-producing communities. It will implement a series of actions to reduce risks and address the root causes of child labour, which are closely linked to socio-economic vulnerability.

The initiative adopts a holistic approach, engaging governments and institutions, civil society, and private stakeholders. By fostering resilient and economically sustainable communities, the project creates the necessary conditions to protect children by ensuring access to education and basic healthcare, improving birth registration systems, securing livelihoods and nutrition, empowering communities and women-led enterprises, and tackling child labour.

The true innovation of this initiative lies in its integrated, systemic approach—both on the ground, by connecting communities, families, suppliers, and local governments, and at the level of economic sustainability through the mobilization of institutional and private funding to enable long-term structural change. Working within the cocoa supply chain alongside corporate partners and local suppliers—who are directly involved from the early design phase—generates a powerful cross-pollination of expertise between the public and private sectors. This amplifies impact far beyond the initial investment, gradually transforming best practices into public policy.

Furthermore, child protection measures are embedded within supply chain operations, ensuring that interventions reach the most vulnerable children, promote long-term sustainability, and can be replicated at scale. The initiative also relies on performance indicators and evaluation systems to ensure tangible and lasting outcomes.

"We have always believed in the importance of collaboration among public institutions—both national and international—civil society, and the private sector, recognizing the unique value each stakeholder brings," said Daniela Fatarella, CEO of Save the Children Italy. "True change is not the result of isolated actions, but of transformative, long-term alliances. This is why we view this partnership as a true investment—one that focuses on long-term, cross-cutting actions involving multiple actors to deliver sustainable results. This project proves that sustainable socio-economic development in a country like Côte d'Ivoire is indeed possible—through the supply chain expertise of a company like Ferrero, the strategic vision and funding capacity of the Italian Cooperation, and the on-the-ground experience of Save the Children. Together, these partners can achieve an outcome greater than the sum of its parts, becoming real drivers of change."

"At Ferrero, respecting and promoting human rights is fundamental. These core principles are embedded in our sourcing practices, supporting the individuals and communities within our supply chain," said Isabel Hochgesand, Global Chief Procurement Officer at Ferrero. "This new phase of collaboration with Save the Children and the Italian Cooperation marks a significant step towards a more sustainable cocoa ecosystem. By working together across the entire cocoa value chain, we aim to build a transparent, inclusive, and lasting supply chain—capable of generating meaningful impact for both communities and our business."

For more information about the programme, please visit the Ferrero website

[1] Call for Proposals for the Allocation of Grants to Initiatives promoted by Civil Society Organizations (and other non-profit entities) registered in the List referred to in Article 26, paragraph 3, of Law No. 125/2014, to be implemented in Côte d'Ivoire – Multi-year financial allocation of 30 million euros.

[2] Of the total amount, over 8.8 million euros come from Italian Cooperation, 8 million are allocated by Ferrero, and the remaining part is guaranteed by a co-financing from Save the Children.

