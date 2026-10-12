insidepacket Launches the AI Access Platform: One On-Ramp Between Enterprises and GPU Clouds

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

One access solution: providers sell it under their brand; operators run it as their marketplace; enterprises reach participating compute providers in minutes.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- insidepacket today announced the AI Access Platform, planned for introduction in Europe, first with Zayo Europe. The platform connects enterprises to participating GPU and neocloud providers within an operator's ecosystem through private paths that can be activated in minutes. It comes in two models: a dedicated on-ramp that a GPU cloud sells under its own brand, or an operator layer that exposes many GPU clouds to the operator's enterprise customers. insidepacket's underlying NaaS platform has been in production in the US since September 2025 and in Europe since mid 2026.

Synergy Research Group reported that neocloud revenue exceeded $25 billion in 2025 and forecast that it will approach $400 billion by 2031. AI compute is landing as islands. Many providers give enterprises access to GPU resources but leave the connectivity around them to be designed as a separate project. In the past six months, platform players and Tier-1 operators have moved to address that gap, with implications for brand, margin and customer ownership across the value chain.

The AI Access Platform takes a neutral approach: insidepacket sells no compute, while its white-label, on-net NaaS model allows operators to bill both sides, providers to improve the utilization of capacity they already own, MSPs and integrators to package services, and enterprises to replace lengthy connectivity projects with on-demand access.

Participating providers within an operator's ecosystem can be presented under their own brand, capacity and price, while enterprises can reach the available options at any scale, in any location and at any time. Each enterprise gets its own private network that reaches clouds, data centers, sites and the internet, with built-in security and segmentation, and elastic bandwidth on every link. A defined initial-site deployment can be completed in as little as 90 days, subject to scope, network integration and deployment requirements.

In Europe, where data sovereignty is a leading criterion in AI buying, the platform supports in-country, auditable paths, so an enterprise's AI traffic can stay in country and on the operator's own network.

"DynamicLink has redefined how enterprises consume network services, proving that high-capacity connectivity can scale in minutes, not months, with real-time control and deep visibility through a simple self-service experience. Now we are bringing that same agility to AI workloads, combining Agentic Networking and AI-driven automation with our fully owned European infrastructure to connect enterprise demand to GPU capacity through trusted partners, without the typical complexity of deployment," said Michael Katz, Chief Product Officer, Zayo Europe.

"Public clouds did not win enterprise workloads on processors. They won on reach," said Eli Karpilovski, Founder and CEO of insidepacket. "The same shift is starting around AI, and the question is who owns the on-ramp to intelligence. Our answer is the operator or provider that runs it: we supply the platform, and the market participant retains the brand, customer relationship and margin. For an operator, that means taking a position in AI instead of supplying the pipe."

"Demand for GPU compute continues its rapid growth. Yet constrained power availability is creating fragmented compute resources. A programmable NaaS platform like DynamicLink provides enterprises and network providers with a flexible connectivity offering that keeps data flowing and expensive GPU resources productive," said Roy Chua, Founder and Principal, AvidThink.

Learn more

Read Karpilovski's letter, "Who Owns the On-Ramp to Intelligence?", at https://www.insidepacket.com/who-owns-the-on-ramp-to-intelligence/

Meet insidepacket at Capacity Europe in London, 13 to 15 October: book a meeting or learn more at https://www.insidepacket.com/ai-access-platform/ .

About insidepacket

insidepacket enables network operators, MSPs, integrators and GPU providers to launch and scale connectivity services on infrastructure they already own. Its cloud-native NaaS platform powers Zayo DynamicLink and won Most Innovative Service Automation Vendor at the 2024 MEF NaaS Excellence Awards. insidepacket is a finalist in two categories at the 2026 Global Connectivity Awards. insidepacket is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. insidepacket.com | contact@insidepacket.com .

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