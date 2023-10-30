Insider information: Kojamo has signed a new EUR 425 million term loan

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc has signed a new EUR 425 million term loan facility agreement linked to its sustainability targets together with five relationship banks. The loan is secured and has a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options. The loan will be used for the refinancing of company's existing indebtedness as well as for the group's general financing needs. The margin of the credit facility is linked to Kojamo's key sustainability targets.

"I am very pleased to continue working with our key relationship banks. The new financing arrangement covers our financing needs for next year," says CFO Erik Hjelt.

The mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the credit agreement are Nordea Bank Abp (coordinator), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (coordinator) and Danske Bank A/S. OP Corporate Bank plc acted as a mandated lead arranger and Swedbank AB (publ) as a lead arranger.

