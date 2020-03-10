COMUNICADO: Interventional Systems Launches Its New Robotic Platform: Micromate(TM)

Robotic trajectory guidance platform supports the execution of complex surgical plans and accurate guidance

KITZBÜHEL, Austria, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interventional Systems (iSYS Medizintechnik GmbH, Austria) releases its new robotic platform, Micromate(TM) for use in Europe. The first six installations will occur in the beginning of the second quarter of this year, at the same time a 510(k) submission is planned. The product can also be observed and tested first-hand at the upcoming 2020 editions of the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) and of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE).

Interventional Systems' CEO, Michael Vogele, says, "Micromate(TM) has a small footprint and is simple, cost-effective and scalable. By combining the benefits of live imaging and the mechanical stability and precision of robotics, we want to make targeting easier, faster, more repeatable and more accurate." These capabilities differentiates the system from other robotic solutions currently on the market.

"We are strong believers in live imaging", Michael Vogele continues, "and Micromate(TM) is the only available robotic platform that can be used inside the gantry, while addressing constraints related to practicality and cost. Its seamless integration into the clinical workflow allows the surgeon to execute and control the clinical tasks while being certain that a safe and reliable trajectory is maintained by the platform."

Striving for excellence in the regulatory and operational aspect, Micromate(TM) has been developed in compliance with the new European Medical Device Regulation and production has been scaled-up to 100 units per year. "This is the only way to fulfil our mission of making robotics the standard, not the exception."

Micromate(TM) is indicated for any image-guided procedure that involves placing or manipulating instruments, based on acquired radiology or real time images with, or without, optical navigation. The alignment can be performed manually, using a joystick, or automatically to a pre-defined surgical plan. With a truly universal end-effector and needle and tool-guide, the core platform can be used in multiple clinical disciplines, for guiding instruments with different geometries without the need for customization or restriction of the surgeon's practice.

The system's modularity will enable further technological extensions, for usage of robotics with other imaging modalities, such as ultrasound and MRI, and disruptive surgical applications, both of which are in the company's immediate-term product pipeline.

New Standards in Patient Stabilization

Precise robotic interventions require an optimal stabilization of the patient during the procedure. The Interventional Systems' iFIX product line ensures that sub-millimetric accuracies are achieved, while maintaining setup flexibility and patient comfort. Looking forward towards interventional and surgical applications, the iFIX Spider Fleece will be launched together with the Micromate(TM) robotic platform.

It enables differential stabilization of different body parts and access to the sterile area without constraints on and compromises to the positioning. iFIX is currently available for patient stabilization during diagnostic imaging procedures, in order to reduce blurry images caused by motion artifacts. The disposable fleece products and cleanable anchor products allow a high hygienic standard for head to toe immobilization.

About Interventional Systems

iSYS Medizintechnik GmbH (www.interventional-systems.com [http://www.interventional-systems.com/]), headquartered in Kitzbühel, Austria, aims at democratizing robotics by improving the outcome of medical treatments and life quality by making image-guided robotic interventions the standard of care, and not the exception. The company strives to deliver cost-effective, compact, affordable, scalable and multimodal robotic platforms to execute image-guided surgical procedures, without compromises on patient safety and procedural accuracy.

