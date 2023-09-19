Invitation to Essity's webcast - Innovating for sustainable and profitable growth

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Essity, a global leading hygiene and health company, for a live webcast on Innovation, between 15:00 and 16:30 CET on November 27, 2023.

"At Essity, innovation drives our competitiveness and accelerates growth opportunities – now and in the future. We innovate to ensure happy customers and consumers, to grow sales and profits, and to lead in sustainability. On November 27, we will present some of the latest innovations across our leading hygiene and health solutions as well as the new technologies employed in our global supply chain," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The webcast will start with a presentation of Essity and its strategic priorities for increased value creation and will subsequently focus on how Essity innovates to ensure profitable and sustainable growth. The event will be broadcast live from Stockholm, Sweden, with members of Essity's Executive Management Team, concluding with a Q&A session.

Link to the webcast: https://event.vvenues.com/essity_innovation_webcast/idle

The webcast will also be available via on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

A very warm welcome!

For further information, please contact:Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.comSandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-essitys-webcast---innovating-for-sustainable-and-profitable-growth-301931521.html