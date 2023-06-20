Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2023 will be published on July 20, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:Date:Thursday, July 20, 2023Time:09:00 CETLink to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-07-20-q2Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.comJohan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

