Invitation to presentation of Sectra's year-end report 2022/2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's year-end report by President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the year-end report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on June 2, 2023Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

To participate, follow the instructions on investor.sectra.com/q4report2223. The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Financial reporting

calendar

September 5 , 2023: Three-month report

September 7, 2023 : Annual general meeting

December 15 , 2023: Six-month report

March 8 , 2024: Nine-month report

June 5 , 2024: Year-end report 2023/2024

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for informationTo subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-year-end-report-20222023-301824292.html