Israel's largest healthcare provider to use Sectra's digital pathology solution for improved cancer diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) solution for digital pathology will be utilized by Israel's largest healthcare provider—Clalit Health Services. The solution was sold through Sectra's distribution partner in Israel, VaRay Oncology Systems. It aims to simplify the work of Clalit's pathologists in reviewing and collaborating on cases, leading to more precise cancer diagnostics.

"We are looking forward to implement Sectra's digital pathology solution," says Dr. Orly Weinstein, Deputy Director General, Head of Hospital Division, Clalit Health Services. "It will definitely enhance diagnostic capabilities, efficiency, collaboration and research potential. Digitizing pathology will allow us to take advantage of our network's capacities, as well as improve our reporting time and by doing so we will provide diagnosis faster and in a more efficient way".

The solution was sold by Sectra's distribution partner in Israel, VaRay Oncology Systems, to Clalit Health Services, a healthcare network encompassing nine sites and serving over 4.9 million members.

The contract, signed in August 2023, includes Sectra's digital pathology solution and cloud-based storage service using Microsoft Azure. This addition will enhance the capabilities of their pathologists by introducing a digital solution alongside traditional microscopes, enabling them to collaborate and review cases in a way that was previously impossible. The digital workflow provides instant access to digital images of tissue samples, allowing for remote access as needed. This eliminates the need to rely on physical glass slides viewed through microscopes.

Sectra's digital pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About Clalit

Clalit is the largest provider of public health services in Israel. For over 100 years, Clalit has been at the forefront of medical care and health innovations in Israel. Clalit has over 4.9 million customers, which are 53% of market share and is the largest civil employer in the country with 49,000 employees. Clalit owns and manages over 1,600 Primary Clinics and 14 hospitals (30% of Israel's hospital beds) spread all over the country. Clalit's Hospitals provide comprehensive healthcare services to a large portion of Israel's population. They focus on preventive care, research and innovation, promoting overall health and wellness. Additionally, Clalit's hospitals extensive network and integrated electronic health record system enhances patient care coordination and efficiency.

For further information, please contact:Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 7 Sep. (0) - 705 23 52 27 Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

