Jan Gurander proposed as new Chairman of Essity

The Nomination Committee of Essity Aktiebolag (publ) proposes that Jan Gurander be appointed Chairman and member of Essity's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in March 2024. As previously announced, Essity's current Chairman of the Board, Pär Boman, has declined re-election.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan Gurander has had a long and successful career within the Volvo Group, starting as CFO in 2014. He held the position of acting President and CEO during part of 2015 and was Executive Vice President from 2016 to 2022. Prior to his career at the Volvo Group, Jan Gurander has held the position of CFO in a number of international companies and has a background in the financial sector as well as extensive experience in the capital markets.

Jan Gurander is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Skanska and Essity.

The Nomination Committee of Essity Aktiebolag (publ) comprises representatives of four of the company's largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board, Pär Boman. The members representing the largest shareholders are Helena Stjernholm (AB Industrivärden), Amy Wilson (Norges Bank Investment Management), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds) and Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Fonder).

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals will be announced in due time before the Annual General Meeting 2024.

