Kamux will open a new flagship showroom in the Lakalaiva area in Tampere, Finland, in spring 2024

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to implement its growth strategy and will open a new flagship showroom in the Lakalaiva area in Tampere, Finland in late spring 2024. The new megastore with app. 400 cars will be opened in a completely new building that will be purpose-built with Kamux's needs in mind. The passenger car sales currently operating in Hatanpää, Tampere, and the commercial vehicle sales already operating in the Lakalaiva area will be transferred to the new showroom. The showroom's central location in the intersection of two major highways makes doing business with Kamux easy for both private and professional customers as well as offers logistical benefits. In the Tampere area, Kamux also serves its customers in its 200-car megastore in Ideapark in Lempäälä.

"The new showroom that is being built in Lakalaiva and will open next spring is a flagship showroom in accordance with our renewed store concept. We signed a longer than usual lease, as the showroom will be purpose-built to fit our needs in line with the principles of sustainable development. We are looking forward to its completion," says Jani Koivu, Country Director for Kamux in Finland. "In line with our strategy, we focus our operations on larger showrooms where we can display more cars. In addition to a wide selection and more efficient handling of cars and logistics, the larger showroom size also enables more flexible opening hours."

In designing the new Lakalaiva showroom, special attention has been paid to the property's energy efficiency and minimizing its environmental impact. The load-bearing parts of the building are low-carbon wooden structures, and the office and social spaces will also be built with CLT solid wood structures. There will be a solar power plant on the roof of the property and the energy obtained from it will be used for cooling the property and in electric vehicle charging stations to be built on the site. The property is heated with local energy, 50% of which is produced by renewable energy sources and by 2030, 90%.

"As the showroom size increases, the energy efficiency of the properties is even more important than before and it is great that we are able to open our new flagship showroom in a property where energy efficiency and sustainable building principles have been taken into account already in the planning phase. It is also great that the EV charging stations use renewable energy produced on the roof of the showroom. As Finland's largest seller of used cars, we also sell a lot of used EV's and thus accelerate the renewal and electrification of the car fleet in Finland," continues Koivu.

Kamux has 46 showrooms in Finland and a comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the company's selection of more than 7,000 cars is available for sale in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way of doing business for them. The extensive showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 450,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

