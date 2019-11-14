COMUNICADO: Kellogg Invests EUR110 Million in Pringles Factory Expansion

Publicado 14/11/2019 17:50:55 CET

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company has announced that construction has commenced on a new manufacturing line at its Pringles Factory in Kutno in the Lodz Special Economic Zone in Poland. This EUR110 million investment will help to meet the growing demand for Pringles across Europe and the new manufacturing line will be completed and active by May 2021.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029490/Kellogg_Pringles.jp... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029490/Kellogg_Pringles.jp...]

Kellogg built the original factory in Poland to produce Special K in 2008 and Pringles have been produced there since 2014. The company's presence in the Lodz Special Economic Zone since 2008 has had a positive impact on the region, creating more than 440 skilled roles. This investment will bring a further 100 new roles to the locality.

This is the fourth manufacturing line at the Kutno plant and this new line will be housed in a 21,000 square meter building. Using the latest food production technology, this high-speed line will see capacity at the factory increase by 34 percent to produce approximately 60,000 tonnes of Pringles per year.

Dave Lawlor, President, Kellogg Europe commented, "We're delighted to start work on this expansion of our plant here in Poland. We know that consumers love Pringles and we are seeing continued growth for Pringles across all of our core markets in Europe. This investment means that we'll be able to increase production of our food to meet the increasing demand we're experiencing. This is great news for Kellogg, great news for Pringles fans everywhere and great news for the team here in Kutno."

This significant investment shows Kellogg's commitment to the area. Kellogg is actively involved with the local community, providing donations and funding for local charitable organisations, including The Kutno Foodbank.

Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029490/Kellogg_Pringles.jp... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029490/Kellogg_Pringles.jp...]

CONTACT: For further press information, please contact: Grainne O'Brien,Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, Kellogg Europe, Email:Grainne.obrien@kellogg.com, Tel: +353 86 008 1718, Or Carolina Hernandez deToledo, Media & Communications Associate,Email:Carolina.hernandezdetoledo@kellogg.com, Tel: +353 87 380 5431