(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023, it was decided that the dividend of GBP 0.345 per share/SDR would be paid out in two equal instalments. The first payment was distributed on 27 April 2023. The following dates apply to the second instalment:

Ex-dividend date is 23 October 2023

Record date is 24 October 2023

Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 27 October 2023

For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the GBP-SEK rate prevalent on the record date 23 October 2023.

For more information:

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-group-second-instalment-of-dividend-301954941.html