Kinetics Accelerates Clean Energy Innovation with Strategic Investments in North America

ISTANBUL, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetics, a new energy company launched by Karpowership specializing in floating LNG assets and renewable energy, has announced two strategic investments to drive innovation and decarbonization in the energy, maritime and mining sectors. These moves underscore the company's long-term commitment to accelerating the transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Kinetics has co-invested in a $20 million Series A financing round for Exterra, a Canada-based cleantech waste-to-value leader. The investment will enable Exterra to advance its flagship Hub I project in Quebec and further commercialize its dual-process technology, unlocking new pathways for carbon-negative industrial operations. Hub I will become the world's largest asbestos mitigation facility – processing 400,000 tonnes of asbestos mine tailings annually.

Kinetics also participated in a $20 million Series A financing round for Power to Hydrogen, a U.S.-based manufacturer of next-generation AEM electrolyzers that produce green hydrogen from renewable electricity, and supports the production of e-methanol and green ammonia – key to decarbonizing the global shipping sector. The investment will support Power to Hydrogen's global market expansion, responding to growing demand for accessible and cost-effective green hydrogen.

"These partnerships reflect our strategic vision to support breakthrough technologies that go beyond innovative electricity generation – enabling sustainable fuels, cleaner industries, and circular resource use," said Mehmet Katmer, General Manager of Kinetics. "We're proud to back innovators that are reshaping how the world produces, stores, and consumes energy."

"This strategic investment from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Karpowership is a promising step towards producing lower emissions shipping fuels," said Paul Matter, Co-Founder and CEO of Power to Hydrogen. "With the increasing pressure to decarbonize shipping and promote zero-emission fuels, we see a significant opportunity for green hydrogen, e-methanol, and green ammonia to become the dominant fuels of the future. Our electrolyzers offer a cost-effective and scalable solution to meet this growing demand."

By leveraging its global expertise, Kinetics is focused on scaling up solutions that create long-term value and drive decarbonization across complex, hard-to-abate sectors – from mining to maritime transport.

About Kinetics

Established in 2024, Kinetics specializes in cleaner, flexible energy systems through the development and delivery of floating LNG assets and renewable energy platforms, including battery energy storage systems (BESS). Tailored to meet the evolving needs of partners in the energy industry, Kinetics is redefining how energy infrastructure is deployed and accessed in a decarbonizing world. Kinetics is an initiative of Karpowership, a global energy company with over 25 years of experience in developing its world-leading fleet of floating power infrastructure and innovative energy solutions.

About Exterra

Exterra Carbon Solutions is a Canadian cleantech waste-to-value leader based in Quebec, Canada. The company specializes in transforming legacy mining waste into sustainable, low-carbon critical minerals and CO₂ sequestration solutions. Leveraging its proprietary LOW™ process to produce low-carbon metal oxides and valuable by-products, alongside the ROC™ process to permanently mineralize CO₂, Exterra redefines sustainable mineral production. Exterra has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Carbon Capture Canada Award in the CCUS First Adopter Award category last September.

About Power to Hydrogen

Power to Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of advanced electrolysis systems based in Columbus, Ohio. The company's innovative AEM electrolyzer technology offers a low-cost, high-performance alternative to existing options for producing clean hydrogen. Power to Hydrogen's systems are designed for easy installation and integration with renewable energy sources, enabling companies to produce green hydrogen efficiently. Power to Hydrogen's mission is to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy by providing reliable, cost-effective, and accessible hydrogen solutions.

