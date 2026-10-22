Körber invests in NAiSE and advances vendor-agnostic fleet management in intralogistics

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The international technology company Körber is acquiring a stake in NAiSE GmbH, a Germany-based software company specializing in vendor-agnostic fleet management. Together, the two partners are combining their capabilities to enable customers worldwide to orchestrate mixed vehicle fleets across production and warehouse environments.

By investing in NAiSE, Körber is strengthening its offering in fleet management for intralogistics while strategically expanding the software portfolio of its Business Area Supply Chain. Founded in 2017, NAiSE has been self-funded to date. Its Fleet Management Software (FMS) brings together automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) from different vendors and manually operated industrial trucks on a shared control layer. Through this investment, Körber is elevating the existing collaboration between the two companies into a strategic partnership thereby supporting NAiSE as it enters its next phase of growth.

As automation grows, companies are increasingly relying on larger vehicle fleets from different vendors. Without a higher-level control layer, these fleets remain isolated stand-alone solutions, limiting efficiency, transparency and scalability. This is where NAiSE comes in: the platform connects different vehicles and systems via a standardized integration layer that can be configured efficiently with integrated tools, regardless of which Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES), or Warehouse Control System (WCS) is running in the background.

Together, the two companies aim to combine their know-how and forces to unlock the full potential of OEM-agnostic fleet management in the warehouse environment, deepening the connection between NAiSE's platform and Körber's warehouse solutions. NAiSE will continue to serve and further develop its platform for productions logistics and related applications, while making its existing ecosystem of AGV and AMR partners available to joint and new customers. Together, NAiSE and Körber also intend to develop new use cases for intralogistics applications, including humanoid robotics.

"With NAiSE, we are gaining a partner that addresses the orchestration of mixed fleets with an approach that is vendor-agnostic, standardized and field-proven, exactly what the market needs today. Together with the founding team, we will unlock this potential and offer our customers an end-to-end automation solution," says Dr. Helena Garriga, Körber Executive Board Member and responsible for the Business Area Supply Chain.

"We deliberately chose a partner that respects our independence and also helps us scale internationally," says Kai Przybysz-Herz, Co-Founder and CEO of NAiSE GmbH. "Körber brings deep industrial experience, a global customer network and a genuine understanding of entrepreneurial thinking. At the same time, we remain positioned as NAiSE – open to working with additional system integrators and vehicle manufacturers. For us, this is the foundation of our growth model."

NAiSE will continue its business with existing and new partners unchanged. Operational management of the company will remain with the founding team of Kai Przybysz-Herz, Robert Libert and Raphael Kusumoto. Körber will act as a strategic investor and sparring partner, supporting NAiSE's in its next phase of growth.

About Körber

Körber is a global technology company for intelligent manufacturing and supply chain solutions. As a reliable innovation partner, Körber turns entrepreneurial thinking into customer success by providing leading technology to fuel what's next – from end-to-end pharma production and advanced supply chain solutions to high-tech machinery and process equipment. Körber combines deep domain expertise with integrated hardware, software, and digital services, to help customers take the next step.

For more information, visit www.koerber.com

About NAiSE

NAiSE is a software company dedicated to making intralogistics transparent, flexible, and simple. Its manufacturer-independent NAiSE Intralogistics Platform enables companies to orchestrate automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), manual vehicles, and warehouse processes within a single software environment. By connecting Fleet, Traffic, Order, and Warehouse Management, NAiSE enables transparent, efficient, and scalable material flows across production and logistics facilities.

For more information, visit www.naise.eu

Picture is available at AP -

Media contacts:

Business pressJörg HermesHead of Public Relations & Public AffairsKörber AGT +49 40 211 07 422joerg.hermes@koerber.com

Trade pressDomenico MenduniVice President Communications & MarketingKörber Business Area Supply ChainT +39 366 569 2253domenico.menduni@koerber.com

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