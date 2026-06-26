Landis+Gyr Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

CHAM, Switzerland, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Annual General Meeting of the Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) took place in Cham, Switzerland. The Meeting approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. 198 shareholders (including proxies) attended the Meeting, representing 57.42% of the issued share capital.

All seven members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were re-appointed for a further term of office of one year: Audrey Zibelman (as Chair), Brett Carter, Eric Elzvik, Steve Louden, Fabian Rauch, Andreas Spreiter, and Christina Stercken. The Annual General Meeting also elected Scott Reese, a U.S. citizen, as a new member of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed distribution of CHF 1.20 per registered share, payable from statutory capital reserves. The distribution will be paid from July 2, 2026, onwards.

In addition, shareholders also approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements for FY 2025, the FY 2025 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote, the Sustainability Report 2025 as well as the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association.

The detailed voting results will be published later today on Landis+Gyr's investor website (link), and the minutes of the 2026 Annual General Meeting will be made available in the coming days.

Key Dates

Ex-Dividend Date June 30, 2026 Dividend Payment Date July 2, 2026 Trading Update for Q1 FY 2026 July 28, 2026Release of Half-Year Results 2026 October 29, 2026

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-shareholders-approve-all-proposals-302812336.html