Lingoda celebrates language learning as a life-changing experience with My Lingoda. My Success

BERLIN, 26th JANUARY, 2021 .- News Aktuell // The beginning of the year usually revolves around starting a new diet or a new exercise routine. This year, Lingoda, the number one trusted online language school, wants to show why mastering a language should be added to everyone's 2021 goals.

In 2020, Lingoda saw an increase in new students of almost 200% due to lockdowns. Leaving such a challenging year behind, Lingoda asked its students to share the reasons why they chose to learn a language and the impact language skills have on their lives. Students submitted videos to share their success stories and how they were able to reach their goals with the help of Lingoda.

’There is no doubt that acquiring a new skill like learning a language proficiently takes time and commitment. However, at Lingoda we have tangible evidence of how it can dramatically improve and enrich people's lives. That’s why we let real people, whose stories we read every day, tell us how Lingoda has helped them change their lives” says Lingoda’s CEO Michael Shangkuan. ‘’It makes us extremely proud to know that our qualified, native-speaking teachers, small group classes and expertly designed learning materials, along with our communicative approach, is a solid and unique combination for our students’ success. This is what drives us forward in our work. ’’.

The reason students learn a new language

According to students, Lingoda's lessons, focused on speaking practice and filled with action-oriented topics and easy to learn examples from real-life situations, significantly helped them achieve their goals. Berlin-based Marcus Nolan is a student who has been taking German lessons with Lingoda for two years. He was able to complete 270 hours of lessons and went from a beginner to an upper intermediate level speaker. When asked, Nolan said that language learning has made him much more integrated into the country he lives in: ‘’Lingoda helped me so much to apply German and my learning in my day-to-day, and to feel more comfortable in the country and more competent in communicating with the locals”.

Lingoda’s main focus is on giving its students all the tools they need to stay motivated, and learn fluently and professionally. Further insights from learners have also made it clear that its superior flexibility has allowed students to stay committed to learning a language with Lingoda.

New opportunities in 2021

Developing stronger language skills results in new opportunities, especially when it comes to career advancement, which is particularly important in the new Covid-19 reality. Becoming fluent in a language can be considered a lifetime investment that helps people to improve their work and personal lives by improving confidence, getting a promotion or pay rise, improving intercultural communication skills, and much more.

Anastasia Latenkova is a student who has been studying Spanish with Lingoda. She has taken her career to the next level thanks to her learning experience: ‘’I have been learning Spanish for around two years now and so far I have been quite good with completing all my objectives. On top of that, this year I was offered a new position at work that required Spanish language’’.

By offering the intensive support and competent teaching staff of a traditional language school, and the flexibility and convenience of a digital solution, Lingoda has helped over 60,000 students to open the door to many more opportunities.

