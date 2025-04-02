Lodgerin Debuts Arrento, All-In-One Product That Unlocks Medium-Term Rental Potential for Property Owners

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

International mobility company simplifies medium-term rentals for universities, corporations and property owners

MIAMI and MADRID, 2 de abril, 2025) — Lodgerin, a first-of-its-kind platform that simplifies international mobility processes for organizations and accommodation owners, today announced Arrento, the only all-in-one solution on the market that allows property owners to market and manage mid-term rentals, a massively underserved part of the housing market.

With this first version of Arrento, property owners can list their properties, receive and manage bookings, sign contracts digitally, enable check-ins, and receive and centralize payments seamlessly through our integrated payment gateway. This centralized system simplifies all aspects of the rental process, providing property owners with an easy and efficient way to manage medium-term rentals.

Later this year, Lodgerin will add new innovative features to Arrento, including the ability to make group bookings, which will further increase the platform's flexibility and appeal for property owners and managers.

Lodgerin was built to solve problems with medium-term rentals, such as those faced by corporations with multinational employees and universities with study abroad programs who struggled with poor housing options in their destination cities, as well as property owners who have been hesitant to enter the medium-term rental market due to the risks traditionally associated with these types of contracts.

The company’s proprietary digital ecosystem allows property owners to manage their real estate assets from a single platform and also makes it simple for tenants to communicate and to access services through a dedicated app created specifically for them, Arribo, which will be available in the coming months. Basically, Lodgerin turns providing and finding medium-term international accommodation from a hassle to a pleasure.

With the debut of Arrento, owners and operators of residential properties can easily make units available for terms of between one and 11 months and manage the entire process through the product. This reduces the risk of a non-traditional lease on their end, which should help bring more housing units online for students, corporate employees and others seeking a medium-term rental, giving tenants more options and property owners a new and flexible way to generate rental income.

Arrento is extremely easy to use: property owners and managers can upload information (rental details, amenities) about a property, add photos and set windows of availability. This is all done through a simplified dashboard that walks property owners and managers through all the necessary steps to get their listings live. No need to manage multiple apps or services: Arrento takes care of it all and a listing can be live within minutes.

Once a listing is in Arrento, the housing unit(s) then become available to book, and the managers of the properties can accept or reject potential tenants. All payments are processed automatically through an integrated payment system.

“Arrento makes mid-term renting make a lot more sense for landlords and property owners, which in turn gives tenants better options. The tool is designed to be scalable, allowing for easy growth and adaptation to various property management needs. We encourage anyone who owns or manages residential real estate to explore how Arrento can help them tap into a new market", said Óscar Rubio, CEO of Lodgerin, who personally relocated to Miami last year.

In January, Rubio was honored with a Key to the City at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s Annual Meeting & Key Ceremony, recognizing the company’s innovative business model and early contribution to the local economy.

About Lodgerin

Lodgerin is the first platform to simplify international mobility—especially in the medium-term rental space—by creating a digital ecosystem for organizations and property owners. The company offers a scalable digital solution designed for property owners, such as investment funds, property managers and family offices, as well as organizations like universities and companies that streamline tasks related to stays of one month to one year.

Through its technology, Lodgerin helps property owners and organizations throughout the rental process and the duration of the stay for their tenants or relocated individuals. This allows both parties to coordinate and manage their tenants or relocatees within a single platform.

Among its products, it offers software that enables property owners to digitally manage everything related to property rentals. Additionally, it develops technological solutions for organizations that manage displaced individuals, such as students studying abroad or expatriate workers.

The company helps landlords maximize their financial returns by reducing costs and saving time in both management and response to any potential issues. It also provides the best mid-term housing solutions for students and expatriates.

The platform, operating under the principle of "We do Care," is committed to delivering top-quality technology along with excellent and personalized customer support across all its services.

Founded in 2022 by Óscar Rubio, Lodgerin currently boasts over 90,000 rental units. It is present in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia, Lisbon, Porto, Milan, Rome, Florence, Dubai, and now—Miami.

For more information, visit lodgerin.com

