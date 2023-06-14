LONGi Solar and Energy3000 sign 1.5 GW supply framework agreement

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Munich, 14 de junio (News Aktuell) .- LONGi Solar Technologies, a leading global solar technology company, and Energy3000, an internationally operating full-service provider for photovoltaic products and solutions based in Austria, have entered a multi-year supply framework agreement. The official signing ceremonies have been celebrated today at Intersolar 2023 in Munich.

The framework agreement spans three years and comprises the supply of at least 1.5 GW of LONGi Solar modules destined for several projects throughout Europe and beyond. With this agreement, the customers of Energy3000 are able to realize their projects with industry-leading products from LONGI Solar and reach their full potential.

The agreement allows Energy3000 to access LONGi’s entire product chain according to the needs of its customers. Among the product range is LONGi’s Hi-MO 6 series setting new design and technology standards in the DG market with a maximum efficiency of 23.2% enabled by its HPBC technology (Hybrid Passivated Back-Contact Cell), as well as the new Hi-MO 7, an ultra-high-value modular product created by LONGi for large ground power stations around the world that employs the HPDC technology (High Performance and Hybrid Passivated Dual-Junction Cell).

Christian Bairhuber, CEO of Energy3000, commented: “In the era of terawatt and exponential growth, you need reliable partners on your side to ensure planning security and a speedy implementation of your project pipelines. Therefore, we are looking very much forward to our extended cooperation with LONGi. Their top-notch and high-efficiency products support us in providing and accelerating industrial excellence.”

During the signing ceremonies at the Intersolar 2023 in Munich, LONGi’s vice president for DG in Europe, Nick Wang said: “We are proud to be a chosen partner of Energy3000. This underlines our long-term and trustful relationship, and we are thrilled to support Energy3000 in its efforts to accelerate the energy transition – this is our shared goal.”

Michael Bairhuber, Head of Sales at Energy3000, added: “The agreement with LONGi will support us to significantly expand our presence in the European market as well as to diversify the expansion of our solar generation capacities in Europe.”

