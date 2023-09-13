Mackmyra creates whisky history with Sweden's first 20-year-old single malt

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GÄVLE, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackmyra Svensk Whisky proudly presents the launch of Sweden's first 20-year-old single malt whisky. This historic moment not only marks an important milestone for the distillery, but also cements Mackmyra as the Swedish pioneer that has paved the way for Sweden as a world-class producer of craft spirits.

This unique whisky has been carefully aged for a full twenty years in ex-bourbon casks, 50 meters underground in the Bodås mine. The whisky is the result of Mackmyra's elegant recipe and the first Reserve cask to be filled, a historic event that took place on December 20, 2002. Mackmyra No 001 is a single cask, i.e. whisky from only one cask and bottled at cask strength on December 29, 2022.

Mackmyra has always been a pioneer in exploring and developing Swedish flavors in the whisky world. This 20-year-old single malt whisky is no exception. It has been developed over two decades, creating unprecedented complexity and depth.

"The whisky expresses dignity, gratitude and history. This exclusive collector's edition is the result of many people's faith in Mackmyra, our ambassadors, our loyal customers and, not least, our proud employees." says Patrick Björsjö, CEO of Mackmyra Swedish Whisky.

FragranceThe aroma is characterized by malt notes, old-fashioned vanilla ice cream and ripe pears. Behind these sweet notes are hints of arrack and spicy citrus. After a while in the glass, the vanilla becomes more prominent with notes of honey.

TasteA deep fruitiness with pears, apples and orange. There are also distinct hints of licorice and pepper in the mouth. At the back there are bitter notes from the oak barrel, like grapefruit, which also contribute to a dry and warming mouthfeel. The sweetness is mainly represented by vanilla and chocolate notes.

AftertasteThe finish is medium in length with distinct fruit sweetness, mild black pepper and slightly bitter grapefruit notes. Licorice and leather come late in the finish along with oak barrel notes.

Mackmyra No 001 will be launched on Systembolaget's order range and selected export markets on September 20, 2023 in an exclusive edition of 238 bottles.

Mackmyra No 001Limited to 238 bottlesStart of sale: 2023-09-20ABV: 46.3%.

For more information and high-resolution images, please contact:David Johansson, Marketing leade-mail: david.johansson@mackmyra.sephone: +46 (0) 705 - 63 84 37

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mackmyra-creates-whisky-history-with-swedens-first-20-year-old-single-malt-301925879.html