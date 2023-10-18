MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim and Year-End Report September - August 2022/2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive's net sales reached 80 MSEK in Q4, a decrease of 11% compared to the same quarter the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA grew to 25 MSEK, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA-margin of 31%. The annual net sales grew to 362 MSEK with an adjusted EBITDA of 58 MSEK.

Summary of the period June 2023 – August 2023:

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 25,010 KSEK (4,719 KSEK) an increase of 20,291 KSEK

The Group's Net sales for the period was 80,095 KSEK (90,001 KSEK) a decrease of 11%

The Group's game contribution for the period was 53,942 KSEK (34,894 KSEK), an increase of 55%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 7.0 US cents (7.3 US cents), a decrease of of 5%

Earnings per share during the quarter was 0.25 SEK /share ( -0.38 SEK /share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the quarter was 0.33 SEK /share ( -0.25 SEK /share)

The cost of user acquisition for the period was 14,995 KSEK (43,298 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.2 million and 3.2 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 9% and 18%

Comment from the CEO in summary

"The financial year 2022/23 ends with record revenues of 362 MSEK and results in an adjusted EBITDA of 58 MSEK. The last three years' average revenue growth rate is 18%, while being consistently profitable on a yearly basis.

"Summarizing the fourth quarter on a financial level, we generated 80 MSEK in revenues and an adjusted EBITDA of 25 MSEK. In Q4 our UA investments were at a significantly lower level than a year ago - 15 MSEK compared to 43 MSEK. This impacted daily active users (DAU) and average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) and hence overall revenues in a negative way as fewer highly monetizing players came into the games during the quarter. The game contribution on the other hand, i.e. net sales minus platform fees and UA spend, came in at 54 MSEK - compared to 35 MSEK in Q4 last year.

"To understand the value we are building in MAG, it is important to have a balanced view of the impact of quarterly UA fluctuations. UA is very important to our long term growth, but it is far from a steady journey in terms of monthly investment volume.

"When looking at extraordinary quarters in terms of UA spend levels, it makes sense to stress the importance of looking at longer term patterns. We rely on the track record we have shown over the years of growing the size of the overall business, while being profitable over time.

"During July we released a new League functionality in QuizDuel to make Question Streak into a permanent format. The impact on the game's performance was instant and positive, and we still continue to see a higher level of engagement and ARPDAU several months after the release of Leagues.

"We have done a lot of market testing during Q4 for our two biggest non-released titles. The product performance for both games has increased significantly throughout the quarter, but we choose not to release games until we see that it will be possible to competitively invest in UA, and we are currently not at that point.

"Nevertheless we see great momentum in the new game development part of the company. We have a strong belief – and it is a top priority for management – that we will be able to launch new products that will add value to our games portfolio in a meaningful way this year.

"The strong portfolio of games that we are continuously improving, combined with the new games that are in the pipeline make for an exciting year ahead of us," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO at MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2022 – August 2023 (12 months):

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 57,893 KSEK (53,232 KSEK) an increase of 4,661 KSEK

The Group's Net sales for the period was 362,182 KSEK (327,774 KSEK), an increase of 10%

The Group's adjusted Net sales for the period was 362,182 KSEK (313,068 KSEK), an increase of 16%. Previous year includes a non-recurring income of 14.7 KSEK regarding a transfer bonus from Applovin, which is deducted in adjusted Net sales

The Group's game contribution for the period was 187,472 KSEK (182,627 KSEK), an increase of 3%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 7.4 US cents (6.2 US cents), an increase of 21%

Earnings per share during the period was 0.02 SEK /share ( 0.43 SEK /share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the period was 0.09 SEK /share ( -0.04 SEK /share)

The cost of user acquisition for the period was 126,472 KSEK (93,410 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.3 million and 3.4 million respectively during the period, a decrease of 14% and 24%

Presentation & ReportOn October 18, 2023 at 10:00 CET, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation will be held in English. Link to the Twitch feed: www.twitch.com/maginteractive. Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, during the course of the day, write to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/.This is information that MAG Interactive AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 on October 18, 2023.

For additional information, please contact:Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.seMagnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mag-interactive-ab-publ-publishes-interim-and-year-end-report-september--august-20222023-301960116.html