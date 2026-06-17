Market Logic Software and Nextatlas Expand Partnership to Combine Trend Detection and AI-Powered Personas

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

New integration brings foresight-driven trend intelligence into AI-generated personas to help brands anticipate consumer needs and accelerate innovation

BERLIN, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Logic Software, the leading provider of AI market intelligence and insights solutions, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Nextatlas, the pioneer in AI-powered trend forecasting and social listening.

Building on the successful integration of Nextatlas into Market Logic's DeepSights™ platform in 2024, the companies have expanded this offering to be available in DeepSights Personas. It ensures that interactions with synthetic customers reflect the most up to date customer perspectives by tapping into Nextatlas' ability to identify weak signals, emerging behaviors, and cultural shifts among innovators and early adopters.

This new integration enables product, marketing, and strategy teams to sharpen their consumer understanding by engaging with AI-generated personas grounded in both trusted internal knowledge and forward-looking market signals. Leaders across business functions can explore future consumer needs and get immediate feedback when testing concepts and messaging, evaluating new opportunities, and accelerating decision-making.

"We have seen growing demand from customers looking for ways to operationalize future-focused insights across their organizations," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation and Product Officer at Market Logic Software. "The addition of foresight-driven personas represents an important next step. By combining trusted enterprise knowledge with signals from emerging consumer behaviors, we are helping organizations move from understanding the market to actively shaping their future strategies."

The personas are powered by Market Logic's DeepSights™ platform, which enables business users to interact with market intelligence through natural-language conversations. With the new integration, users can engage with synthetic consumers that reflect evolving preferences, attitudes, and behaviors identified through Nextatlas' continuous analysis of social conversations, cultural movements, and early-adopter communities.

"Trend-lag is costly. By the time a new ingredient, flavor, or behavior reaches mass attention, it's too late to lead," said Luca Morena, Co-founder and CEO of Nextatlas. "By bringing our foresight data to Market Logic's Personas, we are enabling companies to proactively explore and act on critical industry trends in a brand-new way."

As organizations increasingly seek to move beyond retrospective reporting toward predictive intelligence, the ability to understand not only what is happening today but what consumers may want tomorrow has become a critical competitive advantage. By embedding foresight directly into enterprise intelligence workflows, Market Logic and Nextatlas are helping organizations make more informed decisions about their consumers, and, more importantly, what comes next.

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic is the provider of DeepSights, the leading special-purpose AI solution for market intelligence and insights. DeepSights provides the market context layer in the enterprise AI stack required to underpin high-stakes investment decisions. By proactively equipping business leaders across teams with trusted market, customer and competitor insights at scale, DeepSights accelerates innovation and better decision making. Brands such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer and Philips make smarter market moves with the help of DeepSights.

About Nextatlas

Since its inception in 2012, Nextatlas has positioned itself as a pioneering force in trend forecasting and predictions, utilizing artificial intelligence to meticulously analyze social media posts on platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit. With a focus on early adopters, the platform evaluates information from over 300,000 users, extracting and filtering data for relevance, quality, and authenticity. Through this innovative AI technology, Nextatlas publishes daily insights into emerging trends and cultural shifts, challenging the traditionally opinion-led industry with a fully-fledged scientific approach. The platform's name symbolizes its commitment to creating not just an "Atlas for the Future," but the next evolution of a cultural Atlas—a dynamic map dynamically charting sociocultural changes with the power of AI and data analysis. Nextatlas continues to lead the charge in predictive trend detection, revealing evolving consumer behaviors and confidently predicting developments not yet visible on the horizon.

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