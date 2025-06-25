MD's Retail Group further consolidates its position with Axfood from Sweden

Peter Holm, Vice President at Dagab: “We are delighted to join this unique group of retailers who work closely with the international A-brand industry.” - Axfood/Dagab

EMD's Retail Group further consolidates its position with Axfood from Sweden

The international retail alliance EMD is continuing to expand its importance in the cooperation with the A-brand industry.

Pfäffikon/Switzerland, 25/06/2025: By effectively combining forces to benefit its millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Swedish Axfood Group, an EMD member since 1995, which will join the EMD Retail Group in 2026.

To clarify: while EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and marketing of successful private label products, EMD members united in the Retail Group also implement cross-border services and marketing concepts in partnership with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

In the Retail Group, Axfood from Sweden collaborates with selected prominent and successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia and Superunie from the Netherlands. RTG International, a German company, is another key member of the Retail Group. RTG members include Globus, Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Klaas & Kock, Kaes, Netto Nord (Salling Group), Rossmann and Tegut. Each of these well-established German retailers is particularly renowned and popular in its respective home region.

We work closely with industry partners, whether they supply A-brands or private labels.

The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member Axfood are clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD Retail Group cooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry, including these A-brands.

The Axfood Group, together with the purchasing company Dagab, is a major player in Sweden.

Axfood, Sweden's top retailer (with distribution formats such as the discounter Willy's and the full-range retailers Hemköp and City Gross), has been a valuable EMD member for 30 years through its purchasing company Dagab. The Axfood Group already has a market share of over 25 per cent in its home market.

The distribution network supplied by Dagab, which includes product ranges and services, consists of over 7,000 stores and partner shops. The group's total turnover now reaches 7 billion euros.

Axfood's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group underscores the ongoing strength of the partnership in the international retail sector. Peter Holm, Vice President at Dagab, commented on the membership of the Retail Group: 'We are delighted to join this unique group of retailers who work closely with the international A-brand industry. The cooperative and balanced approach adopted by EMD is in alignment with our vision of building and successfully continuing business with our industry partners.'

Philippe Gruyters, Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: ‘Axfood is a highly valued EMD member. With Axfood joining our international on-top business, we can further expand our strong offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian market.'

About EMD:

European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest brand manufacturers.

Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the following markets:

Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT France: Francap South Korea: Lotte Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT

In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.

