COMUNICADO: Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Publicado 06/11/2019 18:26:40 CET

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on December 3, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

-- Time: 8:00 a.m. ET -- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode: -- via telephone at 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 (Toronto area), Passcode: 7865067# -- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/fi... information/quarterly-results [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2634630-1&h=213721956&u=... A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2F... inancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com %2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-informati on%2Fquarterly-results]

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/fi... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2634630-1&h=213721956&u=...].

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, February 24, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2812262#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/fi... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2634630-1&h=213721956&u=...] until Monday, February 24, 2020.

