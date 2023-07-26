Medicover Interim report April-June 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Second quarter

Revenue amounted to €424.7m (€362.2m), an increase of 17.2% with an organic growth of 12.9%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €13.2m (€15.0m), representing an operating margin of 3.1% (4.2%).

Net profit amounted to €7.2m (€2.8m), which represents a margin of 1.7% (0.8%).

EBITDA was €58.3m (€52.8m), an increase by 10.2%. EBITDA margin was 13.7% (14.6%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €33.9m (€31.3m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 8.0% (8.7%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €43.6m (€27.8m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.037 (€0.010).

First half

Revenue amounted to €844.0m (€743.9m), an increase of 13.5% with an organic growth of 8.7%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €23.9m (€37.2m), representing an operating margin of 2.8% (5.0%).

Net profit amounted to €9.3m (€14.8m), which represents a margin of 1.1% (2.0%).

EBITDA was €112.6m (€115.1m), a decrease by 2.3%. EBITDA margin was 13.3% (15.5%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €64.5m (€73.9m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 7.6% (9.9%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €105.0m (€73.6m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.047 (€0.090).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

CEO Statement

We have delivered strong organic growth in the quarter despite high market uncertainty globally. Healthcare Services delivered robust organic growth and improved margins although still with many immature units in the portfolio and Diagnostic Services replaces most of the Covid-19 revenue, with healthy underlying growth rates.

In June we inaugurated a new 200 bed state-of-the-art hospital in Bucharest, the first new multispecialty hospital to open in decades in Bucharest.

As previously communicated, we have slowed down the investment pace moving in line with historic levels, although we have made a few minor acquisitions and opened a few greenfield locations in the dental field in Poland and Germany and plan to open three additional greenfield hospitals in India in the second half of the year, including a new 100-bed women and child hospital in Hyderabad.

Our colleagues in Ukraine continue to deliver impressive performance under extraordinary circumstances, with now the war in its 17th month.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 17.2% to €424.7m (€362.2m), with an organic growth of 12.9%. The comparative quarter last year had Covid-19 related revenue of €28m with less than €1m this quarter, so adjusting for Covid-19 related revenue, revenue growth was an impressive 26.8%. Organic growth excluding Covid-19 related revenue was 22.0%, with price representing approximately 9.8pp of this growth. Annualised, we have added €358m of new revenue over the past 12 months, mostly organic, illustrating our strong growth momentum even in difficult trading conditions.

EBITDA was €58.3m (€52.8m), an increase by 10.2%, representing an EBITDA margin of 13.7% (14.6%). Adjusted EBITDA was €61.1m (€56.0m), a margin of 14.4% (15.5%). Adjusting for the Covid-19 related revenue and earnings, EBITDA margin strengthened 120 basis points to 13.7%.

Fee-For-Service and other services (FFS) increased by 14.8% in the quarter, now representing 58% of total revenue.

Healthcare Services revenue grew by 33.3% to €292.5m (€219.5m), with a strong organic growth of 22.1%. Members grew to 1.7 million with 20 thousand new members over the quarter. FFS increased by 28.4% in the quarter, now representing 53% of divisional revenue. We have seen good performance and demand levels across the division.

EBITDA grew by 51.7% to €44.8m (€29.5m), an EBITDA margin of 15.3% (13.5%), illustrating impact from price growth, gradually maturing younger units and volume leverage.

Diagnostic Services revenue amounted to €138.1m (€147.4m), a decrease by 6.3%, with a negative organic growth of 0.4%. 29.1 million tests were performed in the quarter (29.0 million). FFS decreased by 1.3% in the quarter, now representing 70% of divisional revenue.

EBITDA amounted to €20.3m (€28.9m), a decrease of 29.8%, an EBITDA margin of 14.7% (19.6%). The margin is dampened by increased labour costs and inflationary costs. FFS prices outside Germany have been adjusted, however there is still no price adjustments on the horizon in Germany.

All in all, I'm very satisfied with the quarter and optimistic about the future despite a difficult macroeconomic environment. We expect to see continued improved performance through the second half of the year and into 2024.

Fredrik RågmarkCEO

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2022, Medicover had revenue of €1,510 million and more than 44,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

