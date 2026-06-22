Mein Schiff Flow officially named: three godmothers, one ship and a shared flow

Mein Schiff Flow, nombre oficial: tres madrinas, un barco y un flujo compartido - Fabio Kohler

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Hamburg/Trieste, 22 Jun 2026 (News Aktuell).- The big moment had arrived: to the applause of thousands of guests on board, the champagne bottle was smashed against the bow of Mein Schiff Flow. Accompanied by a spectacular show and an elaborately staged ceremony, the second ship in the InTUItion class was officially welcomed into the Mein Schiff fleet.



The naming ceremony marked a first in several respects: for the first time in the history of TUI Cruises, three women – Julia, Annabelle and Karin – jointly acted as godmothers to the new ship. Together, they represent the diversity of the guests and the many personal stories that connect people with the Mein Schiff fleet. For their grand entrance, the three godmothers wore couture dresses selected by designer Guido Maria Kretschmer.





A naming ceremony day to celebrate the motto “Go with the Flow”

From the afternoon onwards, Mein Schiff Flow was entirely in keeping with the motto of its naming ceremony, “Go with the Flow”. The ship was transformed into an expansive world of experiences – full of inspiration, music and shared moments. Instead of a central venue, guests were able to explore numerous festival areas independently at their own pace.



For example, collaborative artworks were created on the Mistral Deck through interactive art projects, while impressive and immersive light displays, acrobatics and audiovisual installations were shown in the theatre.



Live broadcasts linked the various areas together, turning the entire ship into a shared stage for the day of the naming ceremony.

When the ship itself becomes a stage

After the naming ceremony dinner, guests gathered at the ship’s various stages and public viewing areas or watched the ceremony via the on-board TV.



As the approximately 20-minute multi-scene live production began, the different venues merged into a single, unified experience. Musicians, artists and performers in various locations across the ship created a world of sound and imagery that guided the guests through the magical evening.



From the pool deck via the Agora and the Blaue Flora to the theatre, the bridge and the bow, Mein Schiff Flow became one big stage. Light, water, movement, acrobatics and music fused into a powerful staging that allowed the audience to experience the concept of “flow” first-hand: lightness, connectedness and constant change.



“A new ship’s naming ceremony is always a special moment – full of emotion, pride and anticipation. With Mein Schiff Flow, we are expanding our fleet with a ship that represents a new kind of cruise: characterised by lightness, encounters and the feeling of travelling at one’s own pace. The fact that, for the first time, three godmothers are sharing this adventure with us makes this evening a powerful symbol of the diversity and closeness that our guests associate with the Mein Schiff fleet,” says Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Sound, art and special encounters

Musical highlights included concerts by Rea Garvey on 19 June and Tim Bendzko on 20 June. Numerous artists, guest speakers and experts from the fields of art, dance, health and lifestyle enriched the programme on board as well. Among those present were Maren Kroymann, Christian Awe, Linh Nguyen, Tim Raue and the dance duo Erich Klann and Oana Nechiti.



Whether with live music, artistic installations, dance events or interactive open-air creative activities, the venues brought the diversity of the new ship to life in a unique way, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere that continued well into the night.

Heading into its first season

Following its naming ceremony, Mein Schiff Flow is setting sail for its first season in the Mediterranean. It will then head to northern Germany for the winter season. With expansive public areas, new feel-good zones and the sense of space characteristic of the InTUItion class, it complements its sister ship, Mein Schiff Relax, and consistently continues the concept of this new generation of ships.



For guests, this marks the start of a new chapter at sea – true to the motto of the naming ceremony, “Go with the Flow”.

TUI Cruises GmbH is one of the leading cruise companies in the German-speaking countries. The joint venture company made up of TUI AG and the US cruise company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd employs a staff of around 750 in Hamburg and Berlin. A fleet of nine ships sail for the Mein Schiff brand (Mein Schiff 1 to Mein Schiff 7) as well as Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow. (Bed capacity: 26,800). The Mein Schiff fleet offers modern holiday cruises at sea in the premium segment. Since the end of 2020, the brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises with its fleet of currently five ships is also part of TUI Cruises GmbH. The fleet includes the two luxury cruise ships EUROPA and EUROPA 2 as well as the HANSEATIC Class expedition ships. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is the leading cruise brand in the luxury and expedition segment in the German-speaking countries with a history dating back 130 years.

You can also find this press release and photos at www.meinschiff.com/presse

You can find photos of the naming event of the Mein Schiff Flow at this link: https://my.hidrive.com/share/x5b4glk1v5 and here

https://www.picdrop.com/streetstyleshooters/NQZtcteJfx

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Anna Stiller: +49 40 307030-397, annalena.stiller@tuicruises.com